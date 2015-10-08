National
Home

Locked Up In Love: Arizona Jail Nurse Gave Nude Photos Of Herself To Inmate

The year’s first tale of prison romance didn't end well, and this one hasn't either.

Leave a comment

The year’s first tale of prison romance didn’t end well, and this one hasn’t either.

Lytonya Hickbottom, a Maricopa County Correctional Health Services nurse in Arizona, passed nude photos of herself to inmate Ramon Cummings. When police searched the prisoner’s Phoenix jail cell, they found several naked photos of the 37-year-old, according to the Arizona Republic.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the woman, “admitted that she gave photos of herself to another inmate to pass along to her incarcerated paramour.” To make matters worse, Lytonya put $100 in Cummings’ commissary and agreed to smuggle drugs into the prison for him. Cummings’ jail stint stems from charges of sexual assault, gang activity, and he’s even been accused of murder in the past.

The investigation into the duo’s relationship began back on Sept. 3 and was quickly confirmed with damning monitored phone calls between the pair. When detectives confronted Lytonya at the prison and showed her the pictures, she reportedly said not all of them were of her.

The nurse was charged with promoting prison contraband and was promptly fired. She will face the charges in an internal affairs court proceeding.

SOURCE: Arizona Republic | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

48 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who Willingly Went Nude In 2014 (NSFW PHOTOS)

Continue reading Locked Up In Love: Arizona Jail Nurse Gave Nude Photos Of Herself To Inmate

Celebrities Who Willingly Went Nude In 2014 (NSFW PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111971”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111971″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111971″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111971” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Locked Up In Love: Arizona Jail Nurse Gave Nude Photos Of Herself To Inmate was originally published on globalgrind.com

crime , inmate , jail , nude photos , Prison

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close