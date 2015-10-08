Locked Up In Love: Arizona Jail Nurse Gave Nude Photos Of Herself To Inmate

The year’s first tale of prison romance didn’t end well, and this one hasn’t either.

Lytonya Hickbottom, a Maricopa County Correctional Health Services nurse in Arizona, passed nude photos of herself to inmate Ramon Cummings. When police searched the prisoner’s Phoenix jail cell, they found several naked photos of the 37-year-old, according to the Arizona Republic.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the woman, “admitted that she gave photos of herself to another inmate to pass along to her incarcerated paramour.” To make matters worse, Lytonya put $100 in Cummings’ commissary and agreed to smuggle drugs into the prison for him. Cummings’ jail stint stems from charges of sexual assault, gang activity, and he’s even been accused of murder in the past.

The investigation into the duo’s relationship began back on Sept. 3 and was quickly confirmed with damning monitored phone calls between the pair. When detectives confronted Lytonya at the prison and showed her the pictures, she reportedly said not all of them were of her.

The nurse was charged with promoting prison contraband and was promptly fired. She will face the charges in an internal affairs court proceeding.

SOURCE: Arizona Republic | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

48 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111971”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4111971″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111971″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111971” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Celebrities Who Willingly Went Nude In 2014 (NSFW PHOTOS) Source:PAPER 1 of 48 1. Kim Kardashian attempts to #BreakTheInternet with racy photos for PAPER magazine. Source:PAPER 2 of 48 2. Kim Kardashian puts her famous booty front and center for PAPER magazine. Source:PAPER 3 of 48 3. And then went full-frontal. Source:DeJour magazine 4 of 48 4. Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy shoot for DeJour magazine was stunning. Source:DeJour magazine 5 of 48 5. Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy shoot for DeJour magazine was stunning. Source:DeJour magazine 6 of 48 6. Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy shoot for DeJour magazine was stunning. Source:Instagram 7 of 48 7. Chelsea Handler nailed her Kim K spoof. Source:Lui 8 of 48 8. Rihanna for Lui magazine. Source:Lui 9 of 48 9. Bad gal. Source:Lui 10 of 48 10. Rihanna for Lui magazine. Source:Lui 11 of 48 11. Rihanna for Lui magazine. Source:Lui 12 of 48 12. Rihanna for Lui magazine. Source:Getty 13 of 48 13. RiRi shut it down in this see-through dress she wore at the CFDA Awards. Source:Getty 14 of 48 14. Back view…Perfection. Source:Esquire 15 of 48 15. Rihanna oiled up for Esquire. Source:ELLE 16 of 48 16. The beautiful Kelly Rowland for ELLE. Source:Instagram 17 of 48 17. That time Amber Rose released her own nudes. Source:LOVE magazine 18 of 48 18. Kendall Jenner's LOVE mag shoot. Source:LOVE magazine 19 of 48 19. Kendall Jenner's LOVE mag shoot. Source:Tom Ford 20 of 48 20. Cara Delevingne rocks nothing for Tom Ford. Source:Interview Magazine 21 of 48 21. Madonna freed her nipples for Interview Magazine. Source:V Magazine 22 of 48 22. Christina Aguilera is stunning. Source:Allure 23 of 48 23. Nia Long perfect for Allure. Source:Allure 24 of 48 24. Jenna Dewan-Tatum bares it all. Source:Allure 25 of 48 25. Kristen Bell for Allure. Source:GQ 26 of 48 26. Miranda Kerr's sultry shoot for GQ. Source:GQ 27 of 48 27. Miranda Kerr's sultry shoot for GQ. Source:GQ 28 of 48 28. Miranda Kerr's sultry shoot for GQ. Source:Vogue 29 of 48 29. Miley Cyrus went completely topless for Vogue Germany. Source:LOVE 30 of 48 30. And for LOVE magazine. Source:W 31 of 48 31. Miley also posed nude for W mag. Source:Instagram 32 of 48 32. K. Michelle promoting her new album with sexy nudes. Source:Instagram 33 of 48 33. K. Michelle's "Anybody Wanna Buy A Heart?" album cover. Source:Instagram 34 of 48 34. Wiz Khalifa poured water all over his naked body. Source:GQ 35 of 48 35. Chrissy Teigen on the cover of GQ Mexico. Source:Instagram 36 of 48 36. And then teased us once more on Instagram. Source:Instagram 37 of 48 37. As did Kaylin Garcia… Source:Instagram 38 of 48 38. And Khloe Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq. Source:Terrys Diary 39 of 48 39. Rita Ora topless for Terry Richardson. Source:Terrys Diary 40 of 48 40. Rita Ora topless for Terry Richardson. Source:We Are Here Movement 41 of 48 41. A pregnant Alicia Keys bares her nude bump for a good cause. Source:ESPN 42 of 48 42. Venus Williams' side profile for ESPN. Source:Instagram 43 of 48 43. Mother Monster flaunted the booty on Instagram. Cake like Lady Gaga. Source:Twitter 44 of 48 44. Scout Willis exercising her right to #FreeTheNipple. Source:Women’s Health 45 of 48 45. Zoe Saldana in Women’s Health magazine. Source:Women’s Health 46 of 48 46. Zoe Saldana in Women’s Health magazine. Source:Terrys Diary 47 of 48 47. Oh, hello… Jared Leto poses nude for Terry Richardson. Source:Be You 48 of 48 48. Former 3LW's Kiely Williams for the Be You campaign. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4111971”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4111971″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4111971″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4111971” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Locked Up In Love: Arizona Jail Nurse Gave Nude Photos Of Herself To Inmate Celebrities Who Willingly Went Nude In 2014 (NSFW PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111971”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111971″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111971″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111971” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Locked Up In Love: Arizona Jail Nurse Gave Nude Photos Of Herself To Inmate was originally published on globalgrind.com