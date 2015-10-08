This Transgender Man Documented His Transition With Selfies Every Day For Three Years

Sometimes selfies just aren’t a vain extension of your beauty. In Jamie Raine’s case, they were used for purposeful documentation.
The 21-year-old transgender man took a selfie every day for three years to document his transition. His photos were used in a time-lapse for the UK show Born in the Wrong Body, according to Mashable, in order to give viewers a glimpse of how hormones affect one’s physical appearance.
Jamie’s transformation is striking. Take a look above. Raine’s story will be told on Channel 4’s Girls To Men, airing Oct. 13 at 10 p.m.
SOURCE: Mashable
