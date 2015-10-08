Join Mathew Knowles’ New Boot Camp & Learn How To Be Like Beyonce

Music NOW
Mathew Knowles is holding a one day boot camp-like event on October 24th in Houston for those trying to break into the industry.

17th Annual Living Legends Gala

Of those to whom Beyoncé owes her huge success (besides herself, of course) her father Mathew Knowles is probably closer to the top of that list.

The 63-year-old formerly managed his pop icon daughter up until around 2011, so he knows a thing or two about becoming successful in the music industry.

According to TMZ, Knowles is holding a one day boot camp-like event on October 24th in Houston for those trying to break into the industry. The event will feature Mathew and his successful industry friends sharing their recipes to success with event-goers. General admin tickets are only $199, but for $299 you get the VIP package, which will include a private lunch and a photo-op with Mr. Knowles.

On top of aspiring artists, other target audience members include singers, dancers, composers, writers, producers, managers, as well as publicists and even attorneys.

Come get your package deals for the boot camp while it’s hot, folks.

SOURCE: TMZ

