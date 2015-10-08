Of those to whom Beyoncé owes her huge success (besides herself, of course) her father Mathew Knowles is probably closer to the top of that list.
The 63-year-old formerly managed his pop icon daughter up until around 2011, so he knows a thing or two about becoming successful in the music industry.
According to TMZ, Knowles is holding a one day boot camp-like event on October 24th in Houston for those trying to break into the industry. The event will feature Mathew and his successful industry friends sharing their recipes to success with event-goers. General admin tickets are only $199, but for $299 you get the VIP package, which will include a private lunch and a photo-op with Mr. Knowles.
On top of aspiring artists, other target audience members include singers, dancers, composers, writers, producers, managers, as well as publicists and even attorneys.
Come get your package deals for the boot camp while it’s hot, folks.
SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
14 Photos Of Beyonce Slaying At The 2015 Budweiser Made In America Festival
Source:Getty
1 of 14
1. Get it, Bey.
Source:Getty
2 of 14
2. Slay, Bey.
Source:Getty
3 of 14
3. That sexy smile…
Source:Getty
4 of 14
4. Queen Bey.
Source:Getty
5 of 14
5. Work!
Source:Getty
6 of 14
6. Houston, Texas!
Source:Getty
7 of 14
7. Drop down & get your eagle on.
Source:Getty
8 of 14
8. Back it up.
Source:Getty
9 of 14
9. Slay on, Bey!
Source:Getty
10 of 14
10. Look back at it.
Source:Getty
11 of 14
11. Her gorgeous smile…
Source:Splash News
12 of 14
12. Heating things up…
Source:Splash News
13 of 14
13. Break it down!
Source:Getty
14 of 14
14. The most beautiful…
Join Mathew Knowles’ New Boot Camp & Learn How To Be Like Beyonce was originally published on globalgrind.com