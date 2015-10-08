Iggy Azalea has had a rocky year in the music game, but in the midst of her hiatus, she’s almost ready to give fans her next project.

The “Fancy” rapper took to Twitter to announce the title of her upcoming sophomore album, which she revealed to be Digital Distortion. After a fan questioned the name as being that of her next single, Iggy corrected them by confirming it was actually the title of her album.

@HausOfIggz digital distortion is not a song title, its the name of my album. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 7, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

She even revealed she’s shot the cover artwork, and that the first new single, reportedly called “Zillion,” will be dropping sometime this month.

in addition to the aforementioned "stuff"… I shot my album cover today and im really excited. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 5, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Iggy then publicly reached out to Tinashe to work on her album, following their remix of “All Hands On Deck” last year.

I would like to work with you again too @Tinashe… you're awesome. My album this time? — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 5, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Digital Distortion is set to drop at the top of 2016, but so far, there’s no official release date.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Iggy Azalea Announces Sophomore Album, “Digital Distortion” was originally published on globalgrind.com