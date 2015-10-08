Entertainment News
Justin Bieber Gives His Rumored New Girlfriend A Full-Frontal Flash In Bora Bora

We got a good look at the Biebs' derriere back in July, and now he's given us a full-frontal.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Beverly Hills

We got a good look at the Biebs’ derriere back in July, and now he’s given us a full-frontal.

Justin Bieber hit up the intimate island of Bora Bora with rumored flame Jayde Pierce recently, and it’s no surprise that he opted to go without clothes while trekking it toward the beach. Seemingly one of his favorite places, J.B.’s known to flaunt his junk while on the South Pacific island – and we’re hardly complaining.

The platinum blonde 21-year-old superstar was spotted leaving the same deck as Pierce on Tuesday, but even though her boy toy was completely nude, the young model wore a terry cloth robe on her way out the door.

Instagram Photo

See the uncensored photos here.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Beverly Hills

Celebrities switch up locations like they switch up underwear, so of course, Justin was already back in the States yesterday. He was spotted going for a walk in Beverly Hills with model Hailey Baldwin. Check out those photos above.

J.B. loves to be in the company of good-looking women.

Justin Bieber's Hottest Shirtless Moments (PHOTOS)

Justin Bieber's Hottest Shirtless Moments (PHOTOS)

Justin Bieber Gives His Rumored New Girlfriend A Full-Frontal Flash In Bora Bora was originally published on globalgrind.com

Bora Bora , hailey baldwin , jayde pierce , justin bieber , naked , NSFW , nude , the biebs , TM , Vacation

