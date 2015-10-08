Justin Bieber Gives His Rumored New Girlfriend A Full-Frontal Flash In Bora Bora

We got a good look at the Biebs’ derriere back in July, and now he’s given us a full-frontal.

Justin Bieber hit up the intimate island of Bora Bora with rumored flame Jayde Pierce recently, and it’s no surprise that he opted to go without clothes while trekking it toward the beach. Seemingly one of his favorite places, J.B.’s known to flaunt his junk while on the South Pacific island – and we’re hardly complaining.

If you'd ever wondered what Justin Bieber looks like naked, today's your lucky day http://t.co/cUPrlC9Zs2 pic.twitter.com/TO1yOzlWuZ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 8, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The platinum blonde 21-year-old superstar was spotted leaving the same deck as Pierce on Tuesday, but even though her boy toy was completely nude, the young model wore a terry cloth robe on her way out the door.

Celebrities switch up locations like they switch up underwear, so of course, Justin was already back in the States yesterday. He was spotted going for a walk in Beverly Hills with model Hailey Baldwin. Check out those photos above.

J.B. loves to be in the company of good-looking women.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News, Instagram

Justin Bieber's Hottest Shirtless Moments (PHOTOS) Source:Instagram 1 of 24 1. Justin Bieber Shows Off His Toned Abs. Source:Splash 2 of 24 2. Justin Bieber Arriving Back To His Hotel. Source:Instagram 3 of 24 3. Justin Bieber Smiles For The Camera. Source:Splash 4 of 24 4. Justin Bieber During A Concert. Source:Splash 5 of 24 5. Justin Bieber Performing At His Concert. Source:Wenn 6 of 24 6. Take It Off, Biebs! Source:Wenn 7 of 24 7. Bieber Sportin' A Backwards Fitted He Paired With Jeans & Muscles. Source:Instagram 8 of 24 8. Justin Bieber & Ex-Girlfriend Selena Gomez Source:Instagram 9 of 24 9. Justin Takes A Shirtless Selfie. Source:Wenn 10 of 24 10. Justin Bieber Performing At His Concert. Source:Wenn 11 of 24 11. More Abs. Source:Instagram 12 of 24 12. Justin Bieber & All His Glory. Source:Instagram 13 of 24 13. Aw! Justin Gives His Grandpa A Hug. Source:Instagram 14 of 24 14. Justin Bieber, Cruising. Source:Instagram 15 of 24 15. Backstage During His Show. Source:Instagram 16 of 24 16. Justin Takes A Quick Selfie. Source:Instagram 17 of 24 17. More Shirtless JB. Source:Instagram 18 of 24 18. Messy Hair, Don't Care. Source:Instagram 19 of 24 19. Up Close & Personal. Source:Splash 20 of 24 20. Justin At His Show. Source:Instagram 21 of 24 21. Filter Fun! Justin On Vacay. Source:Instagram 22 of 24 22. Justin Bieber Shows Off His Tatts. Source:Instagram 23 of 24 23. Bieber, Shirtless & Sweaty After A Performance. Source:Instagram 24 of 24 24. An Ab-Baring Bieber Posing With His Trainer.

Justin Bieber Gives His Rumored New Girlfriend A Full-Frontal Flash In Bora Bora was originally published on globalgrind.com