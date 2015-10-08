Justin Bieber Gives His Rumored New Girlfriend A Full-Frontal Flash In Bora Bora

We got a good look at the Biebs’ derriere back in July, and now he’s given us a full-frontal.
Justin Bieber hit up the intimate island of Bora Bora with rumored flame Jayde Pierce recently, and it’s no surprise that he opted to go without clothes while trekking it toward the beach. Seemingly one of his favorite places, J.B.’s known to flaunt his junk while on the South Pacific island – and we’re hardly complaining.
The platinum blonde 21-year-old superstar was spotted leaving the same deck as Pierce on Tuesday, but even though her boy toy was completely nude, the young model wore a terry cloth robe on her way out the door.
See the uncensored photos here.
Celebrities switch up locations like they switch up underwear, so of course, Justin was already back in the States yesterday. He was spotted going for a walk in Beverly Hills with model Hailey Baldwin. Check out those photos above.
J.B. loves to be in the company of good-looking women.
PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News, Instagram
