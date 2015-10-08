It’s been almost three years since fans were blessed with a full Rihanna album, but we’re finally one step closer to its arrival.
Last night, the Unapologetic singer hosted a private party in Los Angeles at MaMa Studio, where she invited a ton of special guests to watch her unveil the artwork to her new album, titled ANTI.
While the project has been previously labeled R8 – being that it will be her eighth studio album – RiRi switched it up and showed off the new front and back covers, as well as the meaning of the title.
The cover art – by Roy Nachum – shows a photo of a little girl painted over in red and white, with a crown on top of her head. Rihanna also revealed the meaning of the album’s title, posting up a frame of the dictionary definition of the word “anti.”
There’s still no word on release date, but at least now we know Rihanna season has officially begun. Watch her unveil the cover at her private party below.
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Twitter, Splash
Rihanna Unveils New Title & Cover Art For “ANTI” Album was originally published on globalgrind.com