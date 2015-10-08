Music NOW
Home

Rihanna Unveils New Title & Cover Art For “ANTI” Album

It's been almost three years since fans were blessed with a full Rihanna album, but we're finally one step closer to its arrival.

Leave a comment

Rihanna departs Mama Studio in Downtown Los Angeles

It’s been almost three years since fans were blessed with a full Rihanna album, but we’re finally one step closer to its arrival.

Last night, the Unapologetic singer hosted a private party in Los Angeles at MaMa Studio, where she invited a ton of special guests to watch her unveil the artwork to her new album, titled ANTI.

Instagram Photo

While the project has been previously labeled R8 – being that it will be her eighth studio album – RiRi switched it up and showed off the new front and back covers, as well as the meaning of the title.

Instagram Photo

The cover art – by Roy Nachum  shows a photo of a little girl painted over in red and white, with a crown on top of her head. Rihanna also revealed the meaning of the album’s title, posting up a frame of the dictionary definition of the word “anti.”

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There’s still no word on release date, but at least now we know Rihanna season has officially begun. Watch her unveil the cover at her private party below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Twitter, Splash

12 photos Launch gallery

Pictures That Prove Rihanna & Travi$ Scott Would Make The Perfect Couple

Continue reading Rihanna Unveils New Title & Cover Art For “ANTI” Album

Pictures That Prove Rihanna & Travi$ Scott Would Make The Perfect Couple

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111923”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111923″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111923″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111923” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Rihanna Unveils New Title & Cover Art For “ANTI” Album was originally published on globalgrind.com

album artwork , Album Cover , anti , cover art , Rihanna

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close