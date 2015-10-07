National
FDA Says Rap Music Can Reduce Stress & Stop Kids From Smoking

Remember when rap music wasn't good for you?

Remember when rap music wasn’t good for you? Like, when a bunch of politicians used to ostracize those who bumped anything that wasn’t deemed morally acceptable? Well, times have changed – kind of. In hopes of reducing smoking among young teenagers between the ages of 12-17, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is using hip-hop to promote self-control.

On Tuesday, the agency revealed its budget of $128 million for a new anti-smoking campaign geared towards kids and minorities, Mashable reports. By squeezing the swag out of hip-hop culture and using it to convince kids that smoking isn’t cool, the agency will use TV ads, social media, and events to make the point crystal clear.

In a statement, Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, said the following: “We know from our research that remaining in control is an important pillar of hip-hop culture. But smoking represents a loss of control, so tobacco use is actually in conflict with that priority.”

The FDA is using creative tag-lines to bolster their mission in hopes of making an impact. “CEO of Independence” and “Fresh and In Control” are some examples for its “Fresh Empire” campaign.

Despite breeding misogynistic lyrics and crude content, the FDA is seeing the positivity behind rap and how it can serve as an important tenet in the lives of many young kids.

Check out some of the ads below and above; they will debut next Tuesday, Oct 13, during the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

SOURCE: Mashable | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

