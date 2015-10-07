National
Home

Twitter’s New “Moments” Feature Makes Finding News Even Easier

Twitter is ready to shake things up again with its new feature - Moments.

Leave a comment

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Just days after announcing the return of co-founder Jack Dorsey as CEO, Twitter is ready to shake things up again with its new feature – Moments.

Formerly known as Project Lightning, the new section will provide a magazine-like view of Twitter’s latest and greatest, The Verge reports. Users don’t even have to follow anyone for the section to populate with what’s trending around the world and more importantly, what everyone’s talking about.

The new feature is aimed at the millions of users who stopped using the app, and for people who have yet to even create an account. As the company’s volatile stock continues to plummet, any growth in the user base is a win for the 9-year-old company.

Madhu Muthukumar, the product manager for Moments, says, “We’re looking for people who have either tried and kind of given up, or people who use it and know there’s good content there but for one reason or another they haven’t really gotten the experience that we all get out of it here — which is this rich, amazing source of the world’s voices.”

The Moments home screen, called Today, offers a mix of national and world events, politics, business, and of course, a weird story or two. Twitter is really taking this seriously; they’ve hired curators, led by former Al Jazeera journalist Andrew Fitzgerald, to properly package the editorial descriptions for every Moment in the most efficient way possible.

You can try out the new Moments tab in your Twitter app and on your desktop now.

SOURCE: The Verge | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Of The Obamas' Best Throwback Pictures On Instagram & Twitter (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Twitter’s New “Moments” Feature Makes Finding News Even Easier

15 Of The Obamas' Best Throwback Pictures On Instagram & Twitter (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111766”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111766″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111766″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111766” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Twitter’s New “Moments” Feature Makes Finding News Even Easier was originally published on globalgrind.com

news , Social media , technology , twitter

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close