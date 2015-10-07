National
Home

Watch Your Back: New Google Study Says “Butt-Dialing” 911 Is A Big Problem

Aside from accidentally dialing an ex, now folks' backsides are causing headaches for emergency dispatchers.

Leave a comment

BELGIUM-EU-INTERNET-ANTITRUST-BUSINESS-GOOGLE

Who hasn’t butt-dialed someone before? It’s common for people to slide their phones into their back pockets and later find out they made a handful of unnecessary calls. The problem? Well, aside from accidentally dialing an ex, now folks’ backsides are causing headaches for emergency dispatchers.

According to new research performed by Google, accidental butt-dialing is making up a considerable percentage of 911 calls in San Francisco. These calls are causing havoc for emergency dispatchers because they have to try to decipher the garbled messages from the butt-dials. After shadowing 911 dispatchers for a day in San Francisco, Google researchers found that 30 percent of the wireless calls were accidental.

Google’s research concluded that after an accidental call was made, dispatchers had to call back and leave a voicemail. That entire procedure took one minute and 14 seconds. That time wasted creates a bind for the dispatcher and for people at risk, considering a real emergency could be happening at the same time.

If you’re one of those people prone to butt-dialing, here’s a way to prevent yourself from becoming a problem child. You can use a passcode screen or a call-confirm app the next time you stuff your phone into your back pocket or purse. Be responsible, and watch your ass at the same time.

SOURCE: Google | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

46 photos Launch gallery

46 Pictures Of Jen Selter's Butt (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Watch Your Back: New Google Study Says “Butt-Dialing” 911 Is A Big Problem

46 Pictures Of Jen Selter's Butt (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111678”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111678″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111678″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111678” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Watch Your Back: New Google Study Says “Butt-Dialing” 911 Is A Big Problem was originally published on globalgrind.com

911 , 911 Dispatcher , butt-dial , google , phone calls , research

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close