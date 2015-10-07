Paul McCartney Releases Alternate Version Of “Say Say Say” With New Michael Jackson Vocals (NEW VIDEO)

Thirty-two years ago this month, living legend Paul McCartney and the undisputed king of pop Michael Jackson’s hit song “Say, Say, Say,” was released.

And what better way to celebrate the anniversary than for Sir Paul to drop an alternate version decked out with new MJ vocals? With the untimely passing of the moonwalking legend, any chance to hear some new Mike is a treat for fans.

McCartney showed off the newly revived song on his Facebook page, accompanied with a new Ryan Heffington-directed video in black and white that’s similar to Pharrell’s “Happy.” The revamped song supports Paul’s remastered version of Pipes of Peace, which is available now on iTunes. The album was originally released in ’83 as a follow-up to the much-lauded Tug Of War.

Watch the video above and check out the original one below.

SOURCE: Vulture | VIDEO CREDIT: Facebook, YouTube

20 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111704”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4111704″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111704″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111704” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Legendary Michael Jackson Source:Getty 1 of 20 1. MJ was a victim of physical abuse from his father as a child. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, he shed tears and claimed that he was so terrified of his father that he would often vomit when he saw him. Source:Getty 2 of 20 2. His favorite animated character from childhood was Pinocchio. Source:Getty 3 of 20 3. When MJ listened to the songs from his days in The Jackson 5, he said he sounded like "Minnie Mouse." Source:Getty 4 of 20 4. His middle name was Joseph – Michael Joseph Jackson. Source:Getty 5 of 20 5. "Billie Jean" is allegedly based on a true story. MJ claims an obsessive fan tried to say he was the father of her child. Source:Getty 6 of 20 6. His first song to hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart was "Ben" in 1972. Source:Getty 7 of 20 7. MJ was a huge Beatles fan. He paid $47 million for the publishing rights to the Beatles back catalogue in 1985 and sold a share of it to Sony in 1995 for $95 million. Source:Getty 8 of 20 8. Get this… The costumes for the "Thriller" video came from the Salvation Army. Source:Getty 9 of 20 9. Jackson invented and owns the patent for the special anti-gravity boots he wore that allowed him to lean forward extremely far in live performances of "Smooth Criminal." Source:Getty 10 of 20 10. MJ loved animals, and had several…strange pets. He had a python called Crusher, two llamas called Louis and Lola, and his most famous pet was Bubbles, the chimpanzee. Source:Getty 11 of 20 11. Sources say MJ "borrowed" the Moonwalk from street dancers he saw outside a hotel. Source:Getty 12 of 20 12. The original song title for "Thriller" was "Starlight." Source:Getty 13 of 20 13. Sources say MJ slept in an oxygen tent to live longer and for cosmetic purposes. Source:Getty 14 of 20 14. MJ was a proud owner of a 2,700-acre Neverland Ranch that has a theme park, a menagerie, and a movie theater. Source:Getty 15 of 20 15. "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin was one of MJ's closest friends, and is the godfather of two of Jackson's children. Source:Getty 16 of 20 16. MJ's estate signed a deal with Sony that gave them access to his unreleased recordings for $250 million. Source:Getty 17 of 20 17. MJ often wore a black armband to remind people of the suffering of children around the world. Source:Getty 18 of 20 18. The Los Angeles mansion he was renting just before he passed away once belonged to Sean Connery. Source:Getty 19 of 20 19. MJ was allegedly a pretty avid reader… He was once accused by a library of owing $1 million in overdue book fines. Source:Getty 20 of 20 20. Wikipedia, Twitter, and AOL's Instant Messenger all crashed at 3:15PM on the day MJ died: June 25, 2009. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4111704”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4111704″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4111704″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4111704” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Paul McCartney Releases Alternate Version Of “Say Say Say” With New Michael Jackson Vocals (NEW VIDEO) 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Legendary Michael Jackson jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111704”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111704″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111704″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111704” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Paul McCartney Releases Alternate Version Of “Say Say Say” With New Michael Jackson Vocals (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com