What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Meet The Next Disney Princess, Mariah Carey To Direct Christmas Movie, & More

As anticipation begins to build around the next Disney princess film, we’re now being introduced to the actress who will voice the starring role. Fourteen-year-old Auli’i Cravalho is a native Hawaiian and will voice the new animated heroine, Moana. The young actress could hardly contain her excitement while speaking to PEOPLE:
“Moana is such an amazing character. She’s brave, she is so empowered, she knows what she wants and she’s not afraid to get it, and I think that’s something that I can relate to as well. I just love watching how she goes along in this wonderful movie and grows as a person and helps her culture along the way.”
Watch Aluli’i accept the big role in the video above. Moana is set for release on Nov. 23, 2016.
The holiday season is fast approaching, and it’ll be a busy one for Mariah Carey. Not only will she have her hands full with Dem Babies, but the songstress will also be directing her very own Christmas film. A Christmas Melody will reportedly star Lacey Chabert, who you probably remember as Gretchen Weiners from Mean Girls. This should be interesting…
The new season of The Walking Dead will premiere this week, and it looks like it won’t disappoint. Makeup effects creator Greg Nicotero took to Instagram to share the above preview of this season’s zombies, and they’re pretty terrifying. Check out the gross Walkers during season six of the hit show on October 11 on AMC.
The NBA is only in pre-season, but the players aren’t holding anything back. During an exhibition game between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers, things escalated quickly between Trevor Booker and Roy Hibbert. Watch it all go down in the video above.
SOURCE: E!, TMZ, SI, PEOPLE | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash, People
