What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Meet The Next Disney Princess, Mariah Carey To Direct Christmas Movie, & More

As anticipation begins to build around the next Disney princess film, we’re now being introduced to the actress who will voice the starring role. Fourteen-year-old Auli’i Cravalho is a native Hawaiian and will voice the new animated heroine, Moana. The young actress could hardly contain her excitement while speaking to PEOPLE:

“Moana is such an amazing character. She’s brave, she is so empowered, she knows what she wants and she’s not afraid to get it, and I think that’s something that I can relate to as well. I just love watching how she goes along in this wonderful movie and grows as a person and helps her culture along the way.”

Watch Aluli’i accept the big role in the video above. Moana is set for release on Nov. 23, 2016.

The holiday season is fast approaching, and it’ll be a busy one for Mariah Carey. Not only will she have her hands full with Dem Babies, but the songstress will also be directing her very own Christmas film. A Christmas Melody will reportedly star Lacey Chabert, who you probably remember as Gretchen Weiners from Mean Girls. This should be interesting…

The new season of The Walking Dead will premiere this week, and it looks like it won’t disappoint. Makeup effects creator Greg Nicotero took to Instagram to share the above preview of this season’s zombies, and they’re pretty terrifying. Check out the gross Walkers during season six of the hit show on October 11 on AMC.

The NBA is only in pre-season, but the players aren’t holding anything back. During an exhibition game between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers, things escalated quickly between Trevor Booker and Roy Hibbert. Watch it all go down in the video above.

SOURCE: E!, TMZ, SI, PEOPLE | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash, People

20 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111687”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4111687″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111687″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111687” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 20 Pictures Of Mariah Carey Back In The Day (PHOTOS) Source:GettyImages 1 of 20 1. Camera Ready. Source:GettyImages 2 of 20 2. 20-year-old Mariah. Source:GettyImages 3 of 20 3. Having A Vision Of Love. Source:GettyImages 4 of 20 4. She. She Is Mariah. Source:GettyImages 5 of 20 5. 1990 photoshoot with Frank Micelotta. Source:Instagram 6 of 20 6. Mariah's "Butterfly" Days. Source:Instagram 7 of 20 7. And the award goes to…. Source:Instagram 8 of 20 8. Throwback Attack. Source:GettyImages 9 of 20 9. Crop top chic. Source:GettyImages 10 of 20 10. Mariah with the legendary Diana Ross. Source:GettyImages 11 of 20 11. MiMi Bares Her Midriff. Source:GettyImages 12 of 20 12. Mariah testing out her acting chops. Source:GettyImages 13 of 20 13. Heartbreaker. Source:GettyImages 14 of 20 14. Farrah Fawcett Flawless. Source:GettyImages 15 of 20 15. Remember Name Belts & The Bandana Print Trend? Source:GettyImages 16 of 20 16. Mariah On Stage With Queen Latifah & Stevie Wonder. Source:WENN.com 17 of 20 17. Swoops & Stunna Shades. Source:GettyImages 18 of 20 18. All American Girl. Source:GettyImages 19 of 20 19. Cowgirl. Source:GettyImages 20 of 20 20. Mariah in 2001. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4111687”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4111687″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4111687″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4111687” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Meet The Next Disney Princess, Mariah Carey To Direct Christmas Movie, & More 20 Pictures Of Mariah Carey Back In The Day (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111687”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111687″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111687″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111687” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Meet The Next Disney Princess, Mariah Carey To Direct Christmas Movie, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com