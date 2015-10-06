Entertainment News
Socially Decoded: Amber Rose Puts Her Parenting On Fleek

We decided to take a few of Amber's tweets and handed them out to our team of Twitter trolls to decipher.

Fresh off her successful Slut Walk event, our girl Amber Rose is on top of the world.

She first started to spread the word about her walk via Twitter, the place where she also gives us a glimpse into her life and sets the record straight when people get her fucked up. So we decided to take a few of Amber’s tweets and handed them out to our team of Twitter trolls, comedians, and bloggers for this week’s episode of Socially Decoded.

On this edition’s cast, we have comedian Nore Davis, whose new comedy album Home Game can be streamed on all services right now. We also snagged hit podcasters Dustin & Fran from Loud Speakers Network’s hit show “The Friend Zone.” Ashlee Rae, Molly Austin, and model Nisey Kamai round out this episode of Socially Decoded.

Please be aware that these are all jokes and the views expressed don’t necessarily represent the views of GlobalGrind or its editors. With that, we hope you enjoy! For more Socially Decoded, click here.

Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles

Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles

Socially Decoded: Amber Rose Puts Her Parenting On Fleek was originally published on globalgrind.com

Amber Rose , exclusive , slut walk , socially decoded

