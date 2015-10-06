Woman Throws Acid On Ex For Breaking Up With Her, Ends Up Burning Herself

Jilted girlfriend suffers serious burns after trying to pour acid over her ex http://t.co/DLXsLMD7uP pic.twitter.com/NLGrpjWP6X — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 5, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This literally might be one of the worst breakup karma cases we’ve ever heard.

Cambodia’s Leng Socheata, 23, broke things off with his fiancée, Ung Limey, 21. In retaliation, Limey attempted to pour acid over Socheata’s head while riding on the back of his motorbike, according to the Daily Mail. The acid, however, flew back into Limey’s face. The two soon crashed, causing further unidentified injuries.

Police are still searching for Limey, and believe she’s ensconced in a private hospital, the report says. “We are currently looking to find the young woman who allegedly doused her former boyfriend with acid as she rode behind him on a motorbike,” said Mok Borunchhorsak, a police spokesman. “His family said it was an act of revenge after they had persuaded him to break off the relationship. We have visited all of the state hospitals and there was no sign of her, and we suspect that means that she has been treated in a private hospital.”

Socheata’s uncle Sok Sorin says Limey has a “criminal” past that includes theft.

“They separated for several days, but on Tuesday, the criminal came back to my nephew and they took a motorbike ride. She took the bottle of acid and poured it over his head, seriously injuring him,” he said.

Throwing acid has become a frightening trend in Cambodia, though new strict laws – including a life sentence handed down to a perpetrator – have cut down on the incidents by 80 percent.

SOURCE: Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter

