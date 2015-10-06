Mac Miller kicks off his 55-date “The GO:OD AM” tour with Tory Lanez, Goldlink, and Domo Genesis today. To celebrate his cross-country trek, Mac releases a visual for his most recent single, “Clubhouse.”

Shot in what appears to be a YMCA, Mac swims around with the Gotham Synchro synchronized swimmers while chugging beers in between swim heats. The Pittsburgh rapper teams up with director Eavvon O’Neal, and utilized Pitchfork’s GP4k collaboration with GoPro.

Mac’s 55-date tour is set to wrap just a few days before Christmas in Toronto. Watch his new video for “Clubhouse,” off the GO:OD AM album, up top.

Mac Miller “Clubhouse” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com