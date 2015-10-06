Entertainment News
Home

Keeping It Platonic? Scott Disick’s 18-Year-Old Model Friend Denies They’re Dating

Model Lindsay Vrckovnik says she isn't dating Scott and they're just party buddies.

Leave a comment

Scott Disick collects his daughter from Kourtney in LA.

After photos of Scott Disick hanging out with an 18-year-old leaked on the web, many people wondered what the hell he was thinking. Since then, Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend has been in the hot seat. Now, his alleged girlfriend is doing her best to defuse the situation.

Model Lindsay Vrckovnik says she isn’t dating Scott and they’re just party buddies, TMZ reports. The two met in New York when Lindsay and several other models were on the road traveling. They hung out for the day and decided to keep the party going by moving things over to Miami for the weekend. Scott happily obliged.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

To make this story even more interesting, Lindsay already has a boyfriend. According to the Canadian model, she’s having relationship issues after the photos of her and Disick hit the ‘net. Despite trying to clarify their hangout session, the photos of her and Scott scream more than “just friends.” In the meantime, the father of three has been on a downward spiral after Kourtney kicked him out earlier this summer.

To see the pics that got everyone talking, click over to TMZ.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Twitter

18 photos Launch gallery

Evidence That Single Kourtney Kardashian Is Hotter Than Ever

Continue reading Keeping It Platonic? Scott Disick’s 18-Year-Old Model Friend Denies They’re Dating

Evidence That Single Kourtney Kardashian Is Hotter Than Ever

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111418”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111418″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111418″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111418” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Keeping It Platonic? Scott Disick’s 18-Year-Old Model Friend Denies They’re Dating was originally published on globalgrind.com

Couples , Dating , Kourtney Kardashian , Lindsey Vrckovnik , rumors , Scott Disick

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close