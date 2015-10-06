Keeping It Platonic? Scott Disick’s 18-Year-Old Model Friend Denies They’re Dating

After photos of Scott Disick hanging out with an 18-year-old leaked on the web, many people wondered what the hell he was thinking. Since then, Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend has been in the hot seat. Now, his alleged girlfriend is doing her best to defuse the situation.
Model Lindsay Vrckovnik says she isn’t dating Scott and they’re just party buddies, TMZ reports. The two met in New York when Lindsay and several other models were on the road traveling. They hung out for the day and decided to keep the party going by moving things over to Miami for the weekend. Scott happily obliged.
To make this story even more interesting, Lindsay already has a boyfriend. According to the Canadian model, she’s having relationship issues after the photos of her and Disick hit the ‘net. Despite trying to clarify their hangout session, the photos of her and Scott scream more than “just friends.” In the meantime, the father of three has been on a downward spiral after Kourtney kicked him out earlier this summer.
To see the pics that got everyone talking, click over to TMZ.
Evidence That Single Kourtney Kardashian Is Hotter Than Ever
Source:Splash News
1 of 18
1. Hot momma.
Source:Splash News
2 of 18
2. Flaunting toned abs.
Source:Splash News
3 of 18
3. Strutting in a mini dress.
Source:Splash News
4 of 18
4. Distressed denim like a badass.
5 of 18
5. No mom shorts here!
Source:Instagram
6 of 18
6. Damn! She rocked this jumpsuit to Kylie's 18th birthday party.
Source:Instagram
7 of 18
7. Selfie game strong.
Source:Splash News
8 of 18
8. Mommy duty.
Source:Instagram
9 of 18
9. On a Tuesday.
Source:Instagram
10 of 18
10. Yeezus.
Source:Instagram
11 of 18
11. Denim cut-offs for the 4th of July.
Source:Instagram
12 of 18
12. Kourt and Khlo.
Source:Instagram
13 of 18
13. Doing dishes.
Source:Splash News
14 of 18
14. Girls night out.
Source:Splash News
15 of 18
15. Killing it.
Source:Instagram
16 of 18
16. Goth glam.
Source:Instagram
17 of 18
17. Braided beauty.
Source:Instagram
18 of 18
18. Hello, cleavage.
