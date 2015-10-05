Tina Knowles Shows Off Her Dance Moves To Remind Y’all Where Bey Gets Her Stuff

Beyonce is known for strutting her stuff on stage and coming up with dance routines that will blow your mind.

Bet you didn’t know she gets it from her mama! Tina– don’t call me Knowles — Lawson posted a video of her and her new husband Richard dancing in what looks to be a soul train line, or maybe a good ol’ fashioned ho-down.

Tina shared a caption, reading, “In Sausalito we be jammin. My kids are going to kill me!!!!” We are sure Beyonce and Solange appreciate the juice you gave them.

Tina also posted a dope flick of her and her daughter ready for that action.

At 61 years old, we say werk it, Tina.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

