How old is Lorde again? This little Kiwi is acting way too grown in Disclosure’s new “Magnets” video.
On the heels of the electronic duo’s Caracal album release, Disclosure and Lorde team up to shoot a pretty dope video for the collaborative effort.
Drawn to a handsome older man, Lorde finds herself in a love affair with a married man. After finding out his marital status, the 18-year-old lures her beau back to her home for the ultimate set-up. Let’s just say, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.
Watch Disclosure and Lorde’s fiery new visual up top.
Lorde's 14 Best Bitchy Resting Faces (PHOTOS)
1 of 14
1. Is Lorde Happy She Won Two Grammys Or Nah?
2 of 14
2. Ummm…maybe not?
3 of 14
3. Lorde Attempting To Smize At The Grammys.
4 of 14
4. Lorde Performing "Royals."
5 of 14
5. Haunted Lorde.
6 of 14
6. Up Close & Personal With Lorde.
7 of 14
7. Lorde On Stage.
8 of 14
8. Lorde Happy To Be Out & About.
9 of 14
9. Lorde's Classic Bitchy Resting Face.
10 of 14
10. Stoic Lorde.
11 of 14
11. Look Up Lorde, Say "Cheese!"
12 of 14
12. Lorde At A Pre-Grammy Event.
13 of 14
13. Lorde Performing At Delta's Pre-Grammy Event.
14 of 14
14. Lorde Accepting Her Grammy.
Disclosure & Lorde “Magnets” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com