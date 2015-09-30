Disclosure & Lorde “Magnets” (NEW VIDEO)

How old is Lorde again? This little Kiwi is acting way too grown in Disclosure’s new “Magnets” video.

On the heels of the electronic duo’s Caracal album release, Disclosure and Lorde team up to shoot a pretty dope video for the collaborative effort.

Drawn to a handsome older man, Lorde finds herself in a love affair with a married man. After finding out his marital status, the 18-year-old lures her beau back to her home for the ultimate set-up. Let’s just say, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

Watch Disclosure and Lorde’s fiery new visual up top.

