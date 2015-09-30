Caitlyn Jenner will not be charged with vehicular manslaughter, a judge ruled earlier today.

According to TMZ:

The D.A. has rejected the case, saying she was not speeding, she hit the brakes though belatedly, and her conduct was not “unreasonable” based on all the facts.

Jenner was driving inattentively when she slammed into a Lexus, sending the car into oncoming traffic where it struck a Hummer. The Lexus driver died at the scene.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s office has been investigating the accident for the last 6 months before submitting their report to the DA.

Jenner’s lawyer, Blair Berk, tells TMZ, ‘We believed from the start that a thorough and objective investigation would clear Caitlyn of any criminal wrongdoing.” Berk adds, “We are heartened the District Attorney has agreed that even a misdemeanor charge would not be appropriate.” Berk goes on, “A traffic accident, however devastating and heartbreaking when a life is lost, is not necessarily a criminal matter.”

Hopefully, the victim’s family will finally get some closure.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News

Caitlyn Jenner Will Not Face Charges In Vehicular Manslaughter Case was originally published on globalgrind.com