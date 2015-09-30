Jokes On Jokes: The 8 Funniest Jimmy Fallon Skits This Year

Being a late night host isn’t all peaches and cream. While it’s easy to be enamored with the thought of interviewing celebrities on a regular basis and being placed on the national forefront, the competition is steep. But Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has quickly reached the apex of his career by showcasing his unflappable wit on the big stage. It doesn’t matter if he’s going against Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, or new kid on the block Trevor Noah, because the people love Fallon. Why? We think it has something to do with his no-holds-barred creativity and willingness to laugh at himself.

This year alone, Fallon delivered a lot of dope skits with some of his cocktail buddies, ranging from Justin Timberlake and Will Smith, to Terrence Howard. Let’s take a look at some of his funniest skits so far in 2015.

8. Jimmy Fallon Sings “Hello” With Lionel Richie’s Head

For you youngsters out there, Lionel Richie’s “Hello” was an infectious tune back in the ’80s. Lionel was able to croon into the hearts of any female he wanted thanks to his velvety smooth demeanor. For this skit, Jimmy paid homage to the old school singer in a very strange and bizarre way. Donning a curly red afro, Jimmy paints a portrait of Lionel. Then, as he begins singing “Hello,” Lionel’s head pops up from a desk and the two join in harmony. One has to wonder if Jimmy was a singer in his past life.

7. Good Burger

Good Burger is a ’90s classic. Kenan and Kel were the Kobe and Shaq of the Nickelodeon world. This formidable duo made us laugh over and over for years. So when Jimmy elected to do the unthinkable and bring back the comedic tag-team for a skit, he made us ’80s babies shed a tear or two. One time for Kenan and Kel holding it down.

6. Lip Sync Battle Between Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, and Jimmy Fallon

Here’s another moment that didn’t involve Jimmy and friends saying anything funny. Jimmy teamed up with Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell for a lip sync battle. Let’s just say, everyone brought their A-game to the stage. From Will Ferrell lip syncing Queen Bey’s “Drunk in Love,” to Jimmy Fallon rocking out to Kelly Clarkson’s “Since You’ve Been Gone,” to Kevin Hart slowing it down for the ladies with his rendition of John Legend’s “All of Me,” these guys solidified their genius in a matter of 13 minutes. Bravo, fellas.

5. True Confessions With Colin Farrell & Vince Vaughn

Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn proved to be a strong tandem team on their show HBO series, True Detective. For their skit with Jimmy, they interrogated each other in hopes of trying to extract “the truth.” Let’s just say we learned a lot of fun facts about Colin, Vince, and Jimmy. For one, Colin was once a murder suspect back in the day. Secondly, Jimmy has a strong disdain for mayo.

4. Looks

Who would have thought that Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake, and Will Ferrell could make us laugh without even uttering a single word? That’s right. The comedic triumvirate was able to tell tall-tales just with their eyes. Silence is everything here.

3. Jimmy Fallon Went To Bayside High With Saved By The Bell Cast

Back in the day, we all wanted to attend Bayside with the legendary Zack Morris and company. With Zack at the helm, he made it cool to skip class and chase every girl during free period. So when Jimmy ruminated about his high school days, nobody thought he would hop back in the time machine and revisit Zack, Slater, Kelly, and Jessie. Let’s just say the group hasn’t aged a bit, especially Jessie. Slater, you were a lucky guy. As for Jimmy, we would have preferred him over Screech any day.

2. Kid Theater With Channing Tatum

In June, Channing Tatum stopped by The Tonight Show to promote his new movie Magic Mike XXL. In typical Jimmy fashion, he asked Channing to perform some lines from his newest endeavor. Sounds easy, right? Well, Fallon called on some elementary school kids to help spruce up the script to their liking. So, with a revamped script written by pesky fourth graders, Tatum and Fallon took on the daunting challenge of becoming Magic Mike, the bird, the alien, and the bike repairman. Just watch, because hilarity ensued.

1. Jempire (Empire Parody)

When Jimmy Fallon transformed into Terrence Howard’s character Lucious Lyon from Empire, we nearly lost our minds. His ability to flawlessly morph into Lyon was beyond hilarious. Watching Steve Higgins tackle the role of Cookie was beyond funny. The spat between Higgins and Lyon helped us realize how precious Empire is as a show. Of course, the stare-down between Terrence and Jimmy will go down in the history books. Moments like these explain why Fallon continues to crescendo in the world of late-night television.

