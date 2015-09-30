Music NOW
Lana Del Rey “Music To Watch Boys To” (NEW VIDEO)

Lana is so dreamy.

On the heels of releasing her third studio album Honeymoon, Lana Del Rey drops a whimsical new visual for her album cut “Music To Watch Boys To.”

Because women need soundtracks while scouting out hotties, too.

Like most LDR visuals, “Music To Watch Boys To” features an old Hollywood effect with a vintage overlay. Lana can be see lounging on a beach chair while images of hot men flash on the screen. The “High By The Beach” singer eventually takes a dip in crystal blue waters with her friends before the video subtly fades out.

Lana’s Honeymoon debuted at number two on Billboard, right behind Drake and Future’s impromptu What A Time To Be Alive mixtape.

Check out her new visual above.

Lana Del Rey's Most Enchanting Pictures (PHOTOS)

Lana Del Rey's Most Enchanting Pictures (PHOTOS)

Lana Del Rey “Music To Watch Boys To” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

lana del rey , New Video

