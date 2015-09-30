Entertainment News
What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Naya Rivera Welcomes Baby Boy, & More

Naya Rivera has given birth to her first child with husband Ryan Dorsey.

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey

Naya Rivera has given birth to her first child with husband Ryan Dorsey. The two apparently welcomed their baby boy last month in Los Angeles. Us Weekly reports: “‘They are so excited to be first-time parents,’ one insider tells Us of the Glee alum, 28, and her actor hubby, 32. ‘It was a very easy pregnancy and birth.’”

Congratulations!

Kenan Thompson appeared on Late Night with Seth Myers to promote the return of SNL, but the conversation quickly turned to the presidential election and Bill Cosby. Aside from offering his best Ben Carson impersonation, Kenan also shared the strange advice Cosby offered him while the two were filming Fat Albert. 

Watch Kenan describe the creepy encounter in the clip above.

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

The numbers are in, and Trevor Noah‘s first episode of The Daily Show appears to have gotten off to a strong start. In his first showing, the new host of the Comedy Central series pulled in 1.1 million viewers. The numbers are a little shy of Jon Stewart‘s usual ratings, but still pretty solid and expected to only get better.

The latest promo for American Horror Story: Hotel has been released and as to be expected, it’s pretty terrifying. Nonetheless, we just got even more excited for this season that will feature Lady Gaga, Angela Bassett, Naomi Campbell, and so many more. Watch the full promo above.

SOURCE: THR, EW, Us Weekly, E! | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Splash

SEE ALSO: Naya Rivera Talks Post-Baby Beauty Plan

SEE ALSO: Trevor Noah Talks Crafting A Legacy

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Hot Pictures Of Naya Rivera (PHOTOS)

Continue reading What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Naya Rivera Welcomes Baby Boy, & More

19 Hot Pictures Of Naya Rivera (PHOTOS)

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Naya Rivera Welcomes Baby Boy, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

American Horror Story , Bill Cosby , kenan thompson , lady gaga , Naya Rivera , Ryan Dorsey , the daily show , Trevor Noah , what's happening in hip-pop

