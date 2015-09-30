Watch The Internet’s “Tiny Desk Concert” At NPR

How can you not love The Internet?

With the success of the Odd Future sub-collective’s Ego Death album, The Internet has been trekking cross-country on their “Ego Death” tour and found themselves at NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” in Washington, D.C.

Led by Syd The Kid and Matt Martian, The Internet has garnered popularity for their soulful R&B selections and ’90s neo-soul vibes. With Pat Paige holding down the bass, Jameel Bruner on keys, Chris Smith on drums, and Matt Martian running production, Syd performed “Get Away,” “Under Control,” and “Dontcha.”

Catch Syd and the rest of the band in living color on their “Ego Death” tour. Their next stop is in Urbana, Illinois on Thursday, October 1. Watch the dope performance up top.

