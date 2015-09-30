Entertainment News
Home

Late Night News Recap: Khloe Kardashian Live Streams Tattoo Removal, Jeezy Remixes “Walked In” & More

Leave a comment

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Khloe Kardashian got pretty risqué on a live stream earlier today, as the reality starlet got a third tattoo removed as fans watched on. The model and entrepreneur got the ink laser removed on the live stream, remarking how painful the process was, commenting, “beauty is pain.” [GossipCop]

Jeezy is dropping new music like flies, and this time, he is remixing Bankroll Fresh‘s popular track “Walked In.” The Seen It All rapper puts his street anthem touches on it to complete the banger, which we’re sure will be heard in speakers across the nation soon enough. [Miss Info]

Ne-Yo might be focused on his upcoming baby on the way with his lady, but he is not shying away from combining the children’s theme with his music. The R&B crooner sang his own take on “Friend Like Me,” which is from the Disney movie, Aladdin, and he just dropped the visuals for it. [Rap-Up]

See.Francis has been dropping gems over the course of the year, but he’s back with an amazing new offering with his track, “Everything.” Produced by Illusive Realm, the Jersey native goes back and forth between testing out some rhythmic vocals, and his signature bar game. [Soundcloud]

TheIndustryHarm has dropped a brand new track, and this time he goes heavy on the bar game. The new song is titled, “Watching Horror Movies with the Lights Off,” and it mixes some frightful sound waves with some trap-esque instrumentals. [Soundcloud]

VIDEO CREDIT: Twitter

SEE ALSO: Khloe Kardashian Helps Kylie Move Into New Pad, Posts Intimate Photo With KyGa

SEE ALSO: Khloe Kardashian Blasts Rumors That There Were Drugs At Kendall & Kylie’s Graduation Party

21 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Late Night News Recap: Khloe Kardashian Live Streams Tattoo Removal, Jeezy Remixes “Walked In” & More

Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109683”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109683″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109683″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109683” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Late Night News Recap: Khloe Kardashian Live Streams Tattoo Removal, Jeezy Remixes “Walked In” & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Jeezy , Khloe Kardashian , late night news recap , late night recap , late night roundup , live stream , music video , Ne-Yo , new music , New Video , remix , see.francis , tattoo , theindustryharm

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close