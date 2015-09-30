Derrick Rose Claims Ex-Girlfriend Consented To Group Sex In Gang Rape Case

National
Derrick Rose has been facing some serious allegations that he drugged and gang raped an ex-girlfriend back in 2013, and now he is sharing more of his side of the story.

According to TMZ, the Chicago Bulls player just filed a lawsuit against the unnamed woman, as he claims that the sexual intercourse involving all parties was consensual.

The site reports, “Rose has now filed docs of his own in which he claims the accuser “consented to sexual interaction with more than one co-defendant on more than one occasion, consented to sexual interactions on the day in question, and invited the defendants to her apartment and buzzed them in.

Rose says things were so cool the following day — the accuser casually had a cup of coffee with her roommate in the morning after the sex … and headed into work for a full shift. The implication is that a rape victim would have been way too distraught to have done any of that. 

On top of claiming that the intercourse was consensual, Rose also says that the woman is upset after he reportedly didn’t reimburse her for a sex toy, and continued to ignore her texts.

The site states, “In the docs, Rose says the woman only began to get upset with him a few weeks or months later because she felt she should have been reimbursed for one of the sex toys she bought and used during the night in question.”

The NBA star’s bad luck seems to keep rolling in, as reports say that Rose has suffered a left orbital fracture during practice earlier today, after he was elbowed in the face.

There’s no word on how long it may keep Derrick Rose off the court during this upcoming basketball season, but the team will be giving updates following a required surgery.

