Music NOW
Home

COOL ASS COVERS: Florence + The Machine Cover Jack Ü & Justin Bieber’s “Where Are Ü Now”

Leave a comment

Florence Welch

God, we love a good cover.

After breaking her foot and releasing an album this spring, Florence Welch has been taking it pretty easy. And even despite her injury, Florence + the Machine embarked on a world tour this summer.

More recently, Florence and the band stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to perform How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful songs like “Shipwreck,” “Queen of Peace,” “Delilah,” and “What Kind Of Man.” Keeping up Radio 1’s Live Lounge tradition, the group was asked to cover a song of their choice and Florence chose Jack Ü and Justin Bieber’s smash hit “Where Are Ü Now.”

You can listen to the entire jam-out session, or you can fast forward to the 23:30 mark to listen to their cover below.

SOURCE: BBC | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

22 photos Launch gallery

22 Of Justin Bieber's Most Fashionable Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

Continue reading COOL ASS COVERS: Florence + The Machine Cover Jack Ü & Justin Bieber’s “Where Are Ü Now”

22 Of Justin Bieber's Most Fashionable Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109554”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109554″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109554″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109554” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

COOL ASS COVERS: Florence + The Machine Cover Jack Ü & Justin Bieber’s “Where Are Ü Now” was originally published on globalgrind.com

cool ass cover , Diplo , florence and the machine , Skrillex

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close