#Winning: Nicki Minaj To Executive Produce TV Series Based On Her Life

Nicki Minaj always said her first love was acting , and now she’s getting her very own comedy series on ABC Family.

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during Meek Mill's set at the 2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 5, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This is just what we’ve been waiting for.

Nicki Minaj always said her first love was acting (shout out to the drama department at LaGuardia High School), and now she’s getting her very own comedy series on ABC Family. Officially a triple threat, the rapper-singer-actress is set to executive produce and star in a scripted show based on her life in Queens, NY.

Deadline reports: “The project, from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, will film a pilot episode in Minaj’s hometown this winter, with the intention to continue to series. Born in Saint James, Trinidad and Tobago, Minaj moved to the U.S. as a child. Written by Kate Angelo (Sex Tape), the untitled series will focus on Minaj’s growing up in Queens in the 1990s with her vibrant immigrant family and the personal and musical evolution that lead to her eventual rise to stardom.”

ABC Family’s EVP Programming and Development, Karey Burke, is super excited about sharing Nicki’s story. She had this to say about the Nickster: “Nicki Minaj is a force to be reckoned with at everything she touches. Nicki is an international superstar, yet not everyone knows how inspiring and hilarious her true story is, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Nicki is also extremely proud she’s getting back to acting. She said of her new gig: “This is one of the more unique adventures I’ve ever embarked on. I couldn’t be more proud and excited to team up with an amazing group of people to give the world something really special.”

Stay tuned for the pilot, Barbz.

Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

