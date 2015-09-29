Jay Z Announces Celebratory Concert In Brooklyn After TIDAL Reaches A Million Subscribers

Take that TIDAL haters.

It’s so secret that Jay Z’s streaming service has had its share of ups and downs, but TIDAL is currently looking up.

Hov, who tweets as often as a super blood moon, shared that TIDAL now has one million subscribers despite the visceral Internet hate it’s been receiving since its launch back in March.

Jay Z tweeted:

"Nothing real can be threatened, nothing unreal exists" Tidal is platinum. 1,000,000 people and counting. Let's celebrate 10/20 Brooklyn. — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) September 29, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We don’t yet know where the actual celebration will take place in Brooklyn on October 20, but rumor has it the Barclays Center could be hosting the party. Stay tuned.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

8 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109449”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4109449″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109449″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109449” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Jay Z Shuts It Down At Tidal B-Sides Concert In New York City Source:Getty 1 of 8 1. Jay Z Source:Getty 2 of 8 2. Beanie Sigel, Jay Z, Young Chris, and Neef Buck on stage Source:Getty 3 of 8 3. Jay Z performing during B-Sides concert Source:Getty 4 of 8 4. Jay Z Source:Getty 5 of 8 5. Jay Z Source:Getty 6 of 8 6. Jay Z brings out Jay Electronica Source:Getty 7 of 8 7. Jay Z brings out Memphis Bleek Source:Getty 8 of 8 8. Rocafella Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4109449”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4109449″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4109449″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4109449” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Jay Z Announces Celebratory Concert In Brooklyn After TIDAL Reaches A Million Subscribers Jay Z Shuts It Down At Tidal B-Sides Concert In New York City jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109449”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109449″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109449″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109449” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Jay Z Announces Celebratory Concert In Brooklyn After TIDAL Reaches A Million Subscribers was originally published on globalgrind.com