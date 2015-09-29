Take that TIDAL haters.
It’s so secret that Jay Z’s streaming service has had its share of ups and downs, but TIDAL is currently looking up.
Hov, who tweets as often as a super blood moon, shared that TIDAL now has one million subscribers despite the visceral Internet hate it’s been receiving since its launch back in March.
Jay Z tweeted:
We don’t yet know where the actual celebration will take place in Brooklyn on October 20, but rumor has it the Barclays Center could be hosting the party. Stay tuned.
SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Jay Z Shuts It Down At Tidal B-Sides Concert In New York City
Source:Getty
1 of 8
1. Jay Z
Source:Getty
2 of 8
2. Beanie Sigel, Jay Z, Young Chris, and Neef Buck on stage
Source:Getty
3 of 8
3. Jay Z performing during B-Sides concert
Source:Getty
4 of 8
4. Jay Z
Source:Getty
5 of 8
5. Jay Z
Source:Getty
6 of 8
6. Jay Z brings out Jay Electronica
Source:Getty
7 of 8
7. Jay Z brings out Memphis Bleek
Source:Getty
8 of 8
8. Rocafella
Jay Z Announces Celebratory Concert In Brooklyn After TIDAL Reaches A Million Subscribers was originally published on globalgrind.com