Hit Man: Drake Becomes Fourth Artist To Score 100 Billboard Hot 100 Hits

Majid Jordan

Drake has been the focal point of thousands of debates since he dropped So Far Gone back in 2009. However, what’s undebatable is that the man makes hits, and he’s used that talent to reach another major milestone today.

According to the site, Drake scored eight new entries in Billboard‘s Hot 100 this week, making him the fourth artist ever to reach one hundred hits – behind James Brown (108), Lil Wayne (127), and the Glee cast (207). Drake already had five songs on the chart: Meek Mill’s “R.I.C.O.,” “Hotline Bling,” “Back to Back,” “Right Hand,” and Future’s “Where Ya At.”

The new additions all come from Drake and Future’s What A Time To Be Alive, which debuted at No. 1 with 375,000 copies sold. Congrats, Drizzy.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: YouTube

Meek VS Drake [Memes]

Hit Man: Drake Becomes Fourth Artist To Score 100 Billboard Hot 100 Hits was originally published on globalgrind.com

billboard , charts , Drake , hits , what a time to be alive

