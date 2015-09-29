Entertainment News
Home

Oh, Holy One: The Son Of Yeezus Will Reportedly Be Born On Christmas Day

Jesus Christ, the son of God, was born on Christmas Day, and according to the latest, Yeezus’ son will be born on December 25th as well. Oh, the irony.

Leave a comment

Alexander Wang - Front Row - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015

Jesus Christ, the son of God, was born on Christmas Day, and according to the latest, Yeezus’ son will be born on December 25th as well. Oh, the irony.

Of course, we can’t be one hundred percent certain that KimYe’s holy son will respect his due date, but what a prophecy! TMZ reports, “Sources close to the couple tell TMZ, doctors have back timed the date of conception and they’ve been told their son will be born on Xmas day.”

Apparently, doctors are planning a natural birth for now, but because of Kim Kardashian’s delicate condition, a c-section might be necessary. The site continues:

“We’re told Kim has a condition where the placenta grows too deeply into the uterus, which could be dangerous. We’re told as of now, doctors are planning on a natural birth on Xmas day, but a c-section might be necessary that day for safety reasons, if she doesn’t give birth beforehand. And, we’re told, Kim and Kanye have already booked a Deluxe Maternity Suite at Cedars-Sinai in L.A.”

Christmas feels a bit far, but baby ‘Ye will be here in no time. For now, we have the adorable North West to gush over.

Instagram Photo

Kim K. hit Instagram with a new photo of her daughter, and those natural curls of hers were flourishing.

In the wee hours of Monday morning, Kim took a selfie with candid Nori, who was playing in her Minnie Mouse costume as her makeup-free mom snapped away.

Nori’s parents are way too cold, and she’s way too cute – remember that time she said her name was Minnie? If you missed it, watch the precious moment here.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

SEE ALSO: Did Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Pay To Make Sure They’d Have A Son?

SEE ALSO: Celebs Suggest Baby Names For Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Son

35 photos Launch gallery

Every Time North West Channeled Kanye West

Continue reading Oh, Holy One: The Son Of Yeezus Will Reportedly Be Born On Christmas Day

Every Time North West Channeled Kanye West

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109453”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109453″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109453″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109453” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Oh, Holy One: The Son Of Yeezus Will Reportedly Be Born On Christmas Day was originally published on globalgrind.com

christmas day , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , north west , Pregnant , son , Yeezus

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close