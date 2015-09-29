National
Home

Chris Brown To Raise Domestic Violence Awareness In Australia

Leave a comment

US-ENTERTAINMENT-IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS

Australia is the most recent place that wants to add Chris Brown to its banned list. But Brown, who is normally never one to hold his tongue, is trying a different approach during his newest dilemma – awareness.

Australian officials aren’t keen on letting the Liquor” singer perform in their country due to his domestic violence-laden past. According to CNN, Chris has to make his case for why he should get a visa, and that has to be done within 28 days. But after one government official spoke out against Breezy, his chances of touring Down Under aren’t looking so good.

“People need to understand — if you are going to commit domestic violence and then you want to travel around the world, there are going to be countries that say to you, ‘You cannot come in because you are not of the character that we expect in Australia,” said Minister for Women Michaelia Cash.

Well, Brown has a response: please don’t judge him. Chris says he can use his past to raise awareness for young people in domestic violence situations right now, and he took to his Twitter account to get the message out:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Was this the “case” Australia was looking for? In any event, we hope they can move past it. Chris has paid his debt to society and we’re sure a lot of fans would like to see him perform.

SOURCE: CNN, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Things We Learned From Chris Brown's Breakfast Club Interview

Continue reading Chris Brown To Raise Domestic Violence Awareness In Australia

12 Things We Learned From Chris Brown's Breakfast Club Interview

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109382”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109382″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109382″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109382” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Chris Brown To Raise Domestic Violence Awareness In Australia was originally published on globalgrind.com

australia , banned , Chris Brown , concert , Domestic Violence

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close