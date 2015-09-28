JoJo “When Love Hurts” (NEW VIDEO)

Entertainment News
Singer JoJo has finally made her return to music.

After dissolving her contract with Blackground Records, the Boston native inked a new deal with Atlantic Records and released “When Love Hurts.” Teaming up with Benny Blanco and Jason Evigan, JoJo took a break from her heavy R&B influence and decided to focus on the dance record circuit.

JoJo’s “When Love Hurts” video is quite simple. While rocking nudes and monochromatic colors, JoJo and a bunch of dancers hit an abandoned warehouse to perform various routines.

The long-delayed follow-up to her 2006 album, The High Road, is slated to drop in 2016. The forthcoming album is currently untitled.

Watch JoJo’s new video up top.

