Entertainment News
Home

Fetty Wap Sends Thank You Message To Fans After His Motorcycle Crash

Leave a comment

Fetty Wap Visits Music Choice

Fetty Wap is still recovering after his involvement in a bad motorcycle accident that had Twitter going crazy over the weekend.

The “My Way” emcee was riding his motorcycle in his hometown of Paterson, NJ when he collided with another driver and was rushed to the hospital shortly after. The hitmaker’s DJ offered an update on Saturday, saying Fetty was doing alright and going to make it. Last night, Fetty took to Instagram to give his fans an update of his own, revealing he broke his leg in three places.

Instagram Photo

Once Fetty heals, he’ll have to deal with three big tickets. According to reports, the New Jersey native was issued fines for driving without a license, driving without insurance, and for failing to provide a valid registration card.

That should all be secondary to him making a speedy recovery.

SOURCE: Instagram, Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

this_permalink = “http://globalgrind.com/category/entertainment/&#8221;; this_site = “http://globalgrind.com&#8221;;http://globalgrind.com//embed/playlist/4108698View gallery

Fetty Wap Sends Thank You Message To Fans After His Motorcycle Crash was originally published on globalgrind.com

crash , Fetty Wap , injuries , motorcycle , motorcycle crash , new jersey , police

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close