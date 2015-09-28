Justin Bieber may have cried his way back into America’s hearts a few months ago, but it looks like the Biebs has found himself in hot water again.

An Australian model named Bailey Scarlett is alleging that she was drugged while at a listening party with Justin and his crew, TMZ reports. Scarlett claims – in a now-private social media post – that she was invited to the studio in Melbourne, Australia and poured herself a drink of vodka and lemonade. She says she set the drink down and was chatting with some other girls there. After a while, she began to feel woozy and her vision became blurred. Although other people at the studio say nothing like that happened, Scarlett says she began to cry and Justin sat down with her to calm her down as her situation got seemingly worse.

Police were called to the studio when Scarlett says she went outside to get some air and started to feel worse. According to TMZ, law enforcement responded to a call at the location for a woman who “believed her drink had been spiked.”

The owner of the Melbourne studio, Jimi Wyatt, says they have reviewed footage from the event and claims Bailey’s cup is visible the entire time and that her drink was never touched.

Scarlett has yet to press charges. No word from Bieber’s camp.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Australian Model Says She Was Drugged At A Listening Party With Justin Bieber & His Crew was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: