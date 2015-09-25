50 Cent Announces Possible Joint Album With Eminem & New Mixtape

Looks like and are taking a page out of the Kanye West and Jay Z playbook.

With the success of Drake and Future’s collaborative mixtape What A Time To Be Alive, 50’s thinking about doing a joint album with his longtime friend Eminem. It’s no secret that 50 Cent is quite the chatterbox, but he really got a lot of things off his chest in the 14-minute vlog he posted last night.

Not only did he mention a possible project with Eminem, he also said he’s releasing a new mixtape to serve as a prelude to the long-awaited Street King Immortal album. The mixtape will be titled Prelude to Street King Immortal (very creative), and will drop before the year’s out.

Are you here for a collaborative 50 Cent and Eminem album? Let us know in the comment section below.

PHOTO CREDIT: SplashNews

