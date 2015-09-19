Entertainment News
Too Dope: Fetty Wap Inspires Young Boy With Glaucoma To Be Himself & Go Without Prosthetic Eye

Fetty Wap Visits Music Choice

When he’s not on stage or making us dance with a new hit record, Fetty Wap inspires us all to be ourselves.

The Paterson, New Jersey rapper got glaucoma at a young age, causing him to lose one eye. By being upfront about his tragic experience, Fetty inspired a young man who is very similar to him. Meet Jayden Vaden, a young boy who lost his eye when he was just an infant.

(Warning: long sentimental post ahead) Today I am forever thankful to a young man named Willie Maxwell aka Fetty Wap….

Posted by Brenda Vaden on Thursday, September 10, 2015

Jayden’s mother Brenda posted the heartfelt message above. Jayden was inspired to go without his prosthetic eye for the first time in his life because of Fetty Wap. How amazing is that?!

SOURCE: Mashable | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Kanye West is a special kind of guy. You can love him or hate him, but either way, you're always interested in what he has to say. But despite all the Twitter rants and outbursts, surprisingly there are still some things that we don't know about Yeezy. Check out these random, wacky fact about pre-Saint Pablo Kanye.

 

 

Too Dope: Fetty Wap Inspires Young Boy With Glaucoma To Be Himself & Go Without Prosthetic Eye was originally published on globalgrind.com

Fetty Wap , inspiration , Jayden Vaden , prosthetic eye

