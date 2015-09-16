Matt Damon Issues Apology To Black Filmmaker, But He’s Still Happy He Started Something

Matt Damon felt the heat from the hot water his recent comments about diversity landed him in, and unsurprisingly, he’s issued an apology.

Earlier this week, The Martian actor shared his one-sided thoughts on diversity with a Black female producer.

“When we’re talking about diversity, you do it in the casting of the film, not in the casting of the show,” Matt told filmmaker Effie Brown during a clip from his HBO show Project Greenlight.

Matt’s “whitesplaining” quickly went viral, forcing the beloved Hollywood star to release a statement to The Wrap:

“I believe deeply that there need to be more diverse filmmakers making movies. I love making movies. It’s what I have chosen to do with my life and I want every young person watching “Project Greenlight” to believe that filmmaking is a viable form of creative expression for them too. My comments were part of a much broader conversation about diversity in Hollywood and the fundamental nature of “Project Greenlight” which did not make the show. I am sorry that they offended some people, but, at the very least, I am happy that they started a conversation about diversity in Hollywood. That is an ongoing conversation that we all should be having.”

We agree; if we don’t educate and have conversations about tough topics, things will never get better. However, Matt – we also learned never to talk over others, and it might also be helpful to check your White privilege at the door.

To read an illuminating commentary on the incident, click over to NewsOne.

SOURCE: The Wrap | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Black Excellence: All The Black People Who Have Won Oscars 27 photos Launch gallery Black Excellence: All The Black People Who Have Won Oscars 1. Hattie McDaniel was the first African-American woman to win for her role as Mammy in "Gone with the Wind." 1 of 27 2. Sidney Poitier was the first African-American male actor to take the statue home. 2 of 27 3. Louis Gossett Jr. was the first African-American actor to win Best Supporting Actor. 3 of 27 4. Russell Williams took home the award for Best Sound for "Glory." 4 of 27 5. Denzel Washington took home his gold for his role in "Training Day." 5 of 27 6. Irene Cara was the first African American to win for a non-acting role when she won for Best Original Song. 6 of 27 7. Lionel Richie won Best Original Song for "Say You, Say Me." 7 of 27 8. Whoopi Goldberg won for her role as a spirit medium in "Ghost." 8 of 27 9. Herbie Hancock was the first African-American to win for Best Original Score. 9 of 27 10. Isaac Hayes was the first African-American to win for Best Original Song. 10 of 27 11. TJ Martin was the first African-American to win Best Documentary Feature. 11 of 27 12. Willie D. Burton was the first African-American to win for Best Sound. 12 of 27 13. Prince took home the statue for Best Original Song Score for "Purple Rain." 13 of 27 14. Cuba Gooding Jr. was a bit excited when he won Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Jerry Maguire." 14 of 27 15. Who can forget Halle Berry's emotional speech when she won for her impeccable acting in "Monster's Ball." 15 of 27 16. Morgan Freeman snagged himself a statute for Best Supporting Actor in "Million Dollar Baby." 16 of 27 17. Jamie Foxx also tugged at heartstrings when he accepted his Oscar for his portrayal of Ray Charles in "Ray." 17 of 27 18. Forest Whitaker took home the statue for Best Actor for his role in "The Last King of Scotland." 18 of 27 19. Three 6 Mafia broke the record and caused quite the stir as the first rappers to win an Oscar. 19 of 27 20. Jennifer Hudson also made waves when she, as a newcomer, took home the gold for Best Supporting Actress. 20 of 27 21. Geoffrey Fletcher is the first African-American to win for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Precious." 21 of 27 22. Mo'nique went on to win Best Supporting Actress in the film. 22 of 27 23. Roger Ross Williams is the first African-American filmmaker to win Best Documentary Short Subject. 23 of 27 24. Octavia Spencer warmed hearts when she won Best Supporting Actress for her role as no-nonsense Minny in "The Help." 24 of 27 25. John Ridley won Best Adapted Screenplay for his take on "12 Years A Slave." 25 of 27 26. Steve McQueen won Best Director for his work in "12 Years a Slave." 26 of 27 27. Lupita Nyong'o was a fan favorite when she won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Patsey in "12 Years A Slave." 27 of 27 Skip ad Continue reading Black Excellence: All The Black People Who Have Won Oscars Black Excellence: All The Black People Who Have Won Oscars The 2017 Academy Awards are just days away and this year's nominees are blacker than ever! Just a year after the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, the Academy has made it a point to make this year as diverse as possible. This year's nominees include greats like multiple Academy Award winner Denzel Washington, Viola Davis and breakout star of the year, Mahershala Ali. In honor of Black Excellence, check out our gallery of black actors who have taken home the Oscar.

Matt Damon Issues Apology To Black Filmmaker, But He’s Still Happy He Started Something was originally published on globalgrind.com