Adidas Forbids James Harden From Ever Wearing Jordans Again

Brooklyn Nets v Houston Rockets

Source: File – James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets walks onto the court during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Toyota Center on January 26, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Scott Halleran/Getty Images) / Getty

James Harden is having a hellacious summer. He has some nice eye-candy in the form of Khloe Kardashian wrapped around his finger. He had a crazy birthday party that featured Kanye West and Kris Jenner kicking it on a yacht. Then, he inked a very lucrative deal with adidas for a whopping $200 million dollars. With a summer like that, you would think James is walking along the lines of legendary status. Well, adidas definitely reminded James that he’s still a mere mortal and can’t necessarily do whatever he wants.

On Sept. 11, TMZ  spotted James Harden rocking a pair of Air Jordans while walking out on a movie date with his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian. Harden, was draped in adidas gear from his sweatshirt to his sweatpants. No problem there, right? The messy part came down to Harden’s sneakers. The MVP runner up was donning a pair of Jordans, which goes against his deal with adidas that he signed last month. That move is grounds for termination, something that Harden doesn’t want, especially after signing that monstrous deal.

adidas’ North American President, Mark King, spoke on Harden’s errant mistake with ESPN and explained that after James’ deal kicks in on Oct. 1, he can’t be seen rocking anything else other than adidas.

“The difference between football and basketball is that a guy like Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have a walk-around shoe,” King said. “Harden does, and he will be in our lifestyle stuff.”

“That’s part of the deal,” he concluded.

Will James let go of his Jordan collection for $200 million? We think so.

