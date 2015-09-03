Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian Posts Busty Selfies To Thank Her 45 Million Instagram Followers

Kim Kardashian is the unofficial official queen of Instagram and all things selfie. So when she reached 45 million followers on the social network last night, Kim did what she does best.

…She showed her boobs! The pregnant mother of North West took to the ‘Gram to remind followers that she has an awesome rack. The cleavage-filled selfies served as a thank you to all those who follow her.

“45 million Instagram followers!!!!! I love you guys!!!!!”

Hey, a hate follow is as good as a love follow.

Let’s be honest, Kim is the best at using Instagram, taking pics of herself, and she’s somehow still intriguing to look at. Way to go, Kim on your 45 million followers. What happens when you reach 50?

Kim Kardashian Posts Busty Selfies To Thank Her 45 Million Instagram Followers

