sports
HomeSports

Derrick Rose On Rape Allegations: ‘I Am Confident I Will Be Proven Innocent’

Leave a comment
Miami Heat v Chicago Bulls - Game Five

Source: Jonathan Daniel / Getty

It was discovered Wednesday that one of Derrick Rose’s ex-girlfriends is suing him for drugging and gang raping her.

In a recently released statement, Rose denied the allegations: “I am just focusing on staying healthy and getting ready for the season. I am not going to comment other than to say – I know the truth, and am confident I will be proven innocent.”

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, is suing the Bulls star for an undisclosed amount.  She filed a civil lawsuit on Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging that two years ago Rose and his friends drugged and gang-raped her after breaking into her apartment.

Rose’s representative Lisa Cohen also denied that there’s any truth to the accusations: “…Two years have passed since Mr. Rose ended the consensual relationship with the plaintiff, and her claims are as meritless now as they were two years ago.  We have complete confidence that the case will be dismissed and that Mr. Rose will be vindicated. This lawsuit is outrageous.”

The Chicago Bulls Organization issued a statement on Wednesday night as well.

“We just learned about this matter and do not know all the facts,” the statement read. “It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

 

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Woman Allegedly Accuses Derrick Rose Of Drugging & Gang Raping Her In Explosive Lawsuit

Kyrie Irving Might Not Be Back On The Court Until January

Russell Westbrook Is Going To Get Hitched

Kobe And Shaq Squash Their Beef

Derrick Rose On Rape Allegations: ‘I Am Confident I Will Be Proven Innocent’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

chicago bulls , derrick rose

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 10 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close