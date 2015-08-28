Derrick Rose On Rape Allegations: ‘I Am Confident I Will Be Proven Innocent’

It was discovered Wednesday that one of Derrick Rose’s ex-girlfriends is suing him for drugging and gang raping her.

In a recently released statement, Rose denied the allegations: “I am just focusing on staying healthy and getting ready for the season. I am not going to comment other than to say – I know the truth, and am confident I will be proven innocent.”

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, is suing the Bulls star for an undisclosed amount. She filed a civil lawsuit on Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging that two years ago Rose and his friends drugged and gang-raped her after breaking into her apartment.

Rose’s representative Lisa Cohen also denied that there’s any truth to the accusations: “…Two years have passed since Mr. Rose ended the consensual relationship with the plaintiff, and her claims are as meritless now as they were two years ago. We have complete confidence that the case will be dismissed and that Mr. Rose will be vindicated. This lawsuit is outrageous.”

The Chicago Bulls Organization issued a statement on Wednesday night as well.

“We just learned about this matter and do not know all the facts,” the statement read. “It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

