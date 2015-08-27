Are Wiz Khalifa and Rita Ora official?

While neither have admitted to dating, Wiz and Rita have been spotted together lookin’ cozy a couple of times over the past few weeks. Last night, the Roc Nation songstress even brought Wiz out to see her perform in L.A.

The Blacc Hollywood rapper posted a picture of himself and Rita on the ‘Gram, saying, “Of course I’ll come see you perform.”

The UK artist put on quite a show – especially with her outfit. The All About Pussy Power singer wore a see-through shirt and star-shaped nipple pasties.

As for her “relationship” with Wiz, Rita spoke about those rumors during a recent radio interview with Shay Diddy on 106KMEL. She said:

“We love Wiz. What’s crazy, in this world, is you get pictured with someone, and you have to be dating them. What is that about? The funniest thing is we were walking into a recording studio. It’s not like we were walking into a strip club or a restaurant or a bar. We were walking into a work facility environment. So, we made a great record.”

That’s not exactly a denial; it’s really just a statement. So while we don’t know if they are officially dating, Rita did give Wiz a great compliment:

We think Rita likes these rumors. Check out her full interview with the radio station below.

SOURCE: Baller Status | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Rita Ora Breaks Her Silence On The Wiz Khalifa Relationship Rumors was originally published on globalgrind.com