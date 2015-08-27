Entertainment News
Home

Kanye West Parties Like A Grandma, While Tyga & Scott Disick Have A Serious Chat

Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

It’s turn up season.

The entire Kardashian klan put on their best white outfits for James Harden‘s all-white 26th birthday bash on a boat in Marina Del Rey this week, but two people partied so hard…they passed out on the couch.

Instagram Photo

Or maybe they just might be a little too old to hang with the rest of the playas? Kim Kardashian went on a photo sharing spree featuring all her favorite people last night, including the hilarious above pic of her mother Kris Jenner and Yeezus himself passed out on the sofa.

Instagram Photo

Khloe‘s rumored new NBA boyfriend did what you’re “post to do,” and took an amazing photo of the senior pair during their slumber. Hey, don’t fall asleep with your shoes on – we all know the rules.

Instagram Photo

Next time James, can we get that invite tho?

Instagram Photo

In the meantime, ‘Ye may be sleeping – but he’s still a winner. KimYe won a boat-load of money after settling with the man who leaked their private engagement video to the internet. TMZ reports:

TMZ has learned Chad Hurley, the YouTube dude who went on to found MixBit, has agreed to pay K&K $440,000. The couple sued Hurley, claiming he manipulated his way into AT&T Park in San Francisco back in 2013 to witness Kanye’s proposal. He even signed a confidentiality agreement.

But Hurley secretly recorded the video and posted it on MixBit.

Good thing $400K is chump change to a YouTube millionaire.

Tyga, Scott Disick

In other Kardashian news, Kylie’s bae Tyga looked like he was having a major heart-to-heart with the OG of Kardashian boyfriends, Scott Disick, outside of Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.

If only we knew what they were talking about. Maybe Tyga is giving the Lord some advice on how to get back in Kourtney’s good graces?

SOURCE :TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash

17 Pictures Of Kanye West Doing Regular Things (PHOTOS)

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Pictures Of Kanye West Doing Regular Things (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 17 Pictures Of Kanye West Doing Regular Things (PHOTOS)

17 Pictures Of Kanye West Doing Regular Things (PHOTOS)

Kanye West Parties Like A Grandma, While Tyga & Scott Disick Have A Serious Chat was originally published on globalgrind.com

Birthday Party , James Harden , Kanye West , kardashians , kendall jenner , Kim Kardashian , kris jenner , kylie jenner , Scott Disick , tyga

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close