Kanye West Parties Like A Grandma, While Tyga & Scott Disick Have A Serious Chat

It’s turn up season.

The entire Kardashian klan put on their best white outfits for James Harden‘s all-white 26th birthday bash on a boat in Marina Del Rey this week, but two people partied so hard…they passed out on the couch.

Or maybe they just might be a little too old to hang with the rest of the playas? Kim Kardashian went on a photo sharing spree featuring all her favorite people last night, including the hilarious above pic of her mother Kris Jenner and Yeezus himself passed out on the sofa.

Khloe‘s rumored new NBA boyfriend did what you’re “post to do,” and took an amazing photo of the senior pair during their slumber. Hey, don’t fall asleep with your shoes on – we all know the rules.

Next time James, can we get that invite tho?

In the meantime, ‘Ye may be sleeping – but he’s still a winner. KimYe won a boat-load of money after settling with the man who leaked their private engagement video to the internet. TMZ reports:

TMZ has learned Chad Hurley, the YouTube dude who went on to found MixBit, has agreed to pay K&K $440,000. The couple sued Hurley, claiming he manipulated his way into AT&T Park in San Francisco back in 2013 to witness Kanye’s proposal. He even signed a confidentiality agreement. But Hurley secretly recorded the video and posted it on MixBit.

Good thing $400K is chump change to a YouTube millionaire.

In other Kardashian news, Kylie’s bae Tyga looked like he was having a major heart-to-heart with the OG of Kardashian boyfriends, Scott Disick, outside of Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.

If only we knew what they were talking about. Maybe Tyga is giving the Lord some advice on how to get back in Kourtney’s good graces?

SOURCE :TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash

17 Pictures Of Kanye West Doing Regular Things (PHOTOS) 17 photos Launch gallery 17 Pictures Of Kanye West Doing Regular Things (PHOTOS) 1. Kanye sleeping on the plane. 1 of 17 2. Kanye West playing basketball. 2 of 17 3. Kanye West putting quarters into the meter. 3 of 17 4. Kanye West playing with little fluffy doggy. 4 of 17 5. Kanye West after getting his #gymflow on. 5 of 17 6. Kanye West dressing up for Halloween. 6 of 17 7. Kanye West getting turnt while listening to Young Thug's "Danny Glover." 7 of 17 8. Kanye West eating Chicago-style pizza. 8 of 17 9. KimYe make an emergency ice cream stop in France. 9 of 17 10. Kanye West taking a selfie with bae. 10 of 17 11. Kanye West bumping his head. 11 of 17 12. Kanye West pushing a stroller. 12 of 17 13. Kanye West eating Wendy's. 13 of 17 14. Kanye West going ziplining. 14 of 17 15. Kanye West getting drunk off that Henny. 15 of 17 16. Kanye West playing with his daughter. 16 of 17 17. Kanye West riding a roller coaster. 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading 17 Pictures Of Kanye West Doing Regular Things (PHOTOS) 17 Pictures Of Kanye West Doing Regular Things (PHOTOS)

Kanye West Parties Like A Grandma, While Tyga & Scott Disick Have A Serious Chat was originally published on globalgrind.com