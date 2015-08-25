Entertainment News
Home

Chris Brown Had “One Hell Of A Night,” Which Led To His Most Interesting Tattoo Yet…

Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Chris Brown has a new tattoo in a very unique spot on his body…The back of his head.

The “Ayo” singer posted an image of his latest tat on Instagram before later removing it, but it’s obvious he had #OneHellOfANight.

We guess it has to be for you to tattoo a holy image on the back of your skull:

Instagram Photo

Breezy captioned the flick:

“#onehellofanight #legendarynights #OHB do what want and if u aint wit the bandwagon u will be soon #KEEPIT💯”

In the meantime, theories abound about what exactly the image is supposed to represent. The most popular opinion so far seems to be the Ancient Greek icon Venus de Milo.

Do you like Breezy’s new tattoo? Either way, it’s here to stay.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

12 Things We Learned From Chris Brown's Breakfast Club Interview

11 photos Launch gallery

12 Things We Learned From Chris Brown's Breakfast Club Interview

Continue reading 12 Things We Learned From Chris Brown’s Breakfast Club Interview

12 Things We Learned From Chris Brown's Breakfast Club Interview

Chris Brown Had “One Hell Of A Night,” Which Led To His Most Interesting Tattoo Yet… was originally published on globalgrind.com

Bad Tattoos , Chris Brown , Great Nights , ink , instagram , Skull , tattoo

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close