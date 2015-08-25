Chris Brown has a new tattoo in a very unique spot on his body…The back of his head.

The “Ayo” singer posted an image of his latest tat on Instagram before later removing it, but it’s obvious he had #OneHellOfANight.

We guess it has to be for you to tattoo a holy image on the back of your skull:

Breezy captioned the flick:

“#onehellofanight #legendarynights #OHB do what want and if u aint wit the bandwagon u will be soon #KEEPIT💯”

In the meantime, theories abound about what exactly the image is supposed to represent. The most popular opinion so far seems to be the Ancient Greek icon Venus de Milo.

Do you like Breezy’s new tattoo? Either way, it’s here to stay.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Chris Brown Had “One Hell Of A Night,” Which Led To His Most Interesting Tattoo Yet… was originally published on globalgrind.com