Chris Brown has a new tattoo in a very unique spot on his body…The back of his head.
The “Ayo” singer posted an image of his latest tat on Instagram before later removing it, but it’s obvious he had #OneHellOfANight.
We guess it has to be for you to tattoo a holy image on the back of your skull:
Breezy captioned the flick:
“#onehellofanight #legendarynights #OHB do what want and if u aint wit the bandwagon u will be soon #KEEPIT💯”
In the meantime, theories abound about what exactly the image is supposed to represent. The most popular opinion so far seems to be the Ancient Greek icon Venus de Milo.
Do you like Breezy’s new tattoo? Either way, it’s here to stay.
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
12 Things We Learned From Chris Brown's Breakfast Club Interview
12 Things We Learned From Chris Brown's Breakfast Club Interview
1. Ready To Have A Baby, Not Ready For Marriage1 of 11
2. Relationship With Drake2 of 11
3. Community Service3 of 11
4. Tour Documentary4 of 11
5. Chris & Jay Z Are Cordial5 of 11
6. Calls Pharrell When He Needs Advice6 of 11
7. His Love For Karrueche Tran7 of 11
8. Relationship With Rihanna8 of 11
9. Friendship With Tyga9 of 11
10. Competition Between Artists10 of 11
11. Justin Bieber's Media Redemption11 of 11
Chris Brown Had “One Hell Of A Night,” Which Led To His Most Interesting Tattoo Yet… was originally published on globalgrind.com