Serena Williams Gets A Warning About Her New Relationship With Drake

Drake is all in on Serena Williams – so much so that he bragged about taking tennis lessons on his latest feature with Future.

The new couple was spotted making out in a restaurant yesterday, and now it’s clear they’re back on once again. The duo was rumored to be dating back in the day, and their “friendship” even sparked a small war of words between Serena’s ex Common and Drizzy.

Drake’s playboy antics ended their relationship the first time around, and now Serena’s friends are warning her again. In fact, Drake was just on vacation with another fine young lady not too long ago. TMZ reports:

Our Drake sources say it’s different this time — he treats her with more respect than his other dates because Serena’s a superstar in her own right. Translation: He doesn’t have to worry about her using him for fame. We’re told she digs him showing up at her matches, and holds her family section tix for him. They’re trying to take it slowly, but it’s obvious from pics and videos … they’re crushing hard. Again.

Drake might be in a different place in his life, so hopefully this time around, things will work out between him and Serena.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

