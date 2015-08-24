Entertainment News
Home

Match, Set, Love! Drake & Serena Williams Busted In Hot & Heavy Public Makeout Session

Leave a comment

Drake

After tons of rumors and speculation over the past few years, Drake and Serena Williams accidentally confirmed their relationship: the superstars were caught making out in a restaurant in Cincinnati.

It wasn’t just any makeout; we’re talking sitting on laps, plenty of tongue, and face in boobies. The duo had a private room in the back, but couldn’t keep their hands (or mouths) off each other.

Celebrities At Wimbledon 2015

TMZ reports:

Hours after Serena dominated and won the WTA tournament in Cinci — with Drake in the crowd — the two hit up the uber-fancy Sotto restaurant in downtown for some hoity-toity Italian food (the porterhouse is $85).

[…]

People inside the restaurant tell us the two were joined by 6 other people …and at one point ordered a round of tequila shots for the table.

The couple has allegedly been seeing each other for a while – but ever since Drizzy was spotted stanning for Serena at Wimbledon this summer, the rumors kicked up a notch. And this morning, the “Back to Back” artist gave his bae a standing ovation at the Western & Southern Open in Cinci.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Head over to TMZ to see some snapshots of their PDA.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Splash | VIDEO SOURCE: Twitter

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

25 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Is The Ultimate MILF

25 photos Launch gallery

25 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Is The Ultimate MILF

Continue reading 25 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Is The Ultimate MILF

25 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Is The Ultimate MILF

Serena Williams hasn't shared many photos of her post-baby body — but judging by all the body goal looks she's served over the years, we're almost certain that her snapback body will give self-proclaimed MILF's like Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose a run for their money. But until the tennis champ gives us a glimpse at her new physique, we'll just have to admire all the goodness that came before mommy-hood and trust that Serena will bounce with quickness. Check out these pre-baby photos that prove Serena Williams was destined to be a MILF.

Match, Set, Love! Drake & Serena Williams Busted In Hot & Heavy Public Makeout Session was originally published on globalgrind.com

Couples , dating rumors , Drake , Kissing , makeout , pda , Serena Williams , sports , Wimbledon 2015

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close