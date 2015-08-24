Kylie Jenner is back in California after spending her 18th birthday traveling the world and making the big bucks. Now, she gets to shop with her bestie Pia Mia and drive around in the car her boyfriend Tyga bought for her birthday.

But first… Kylie had to upgrade it. Don’t get it twisted, Ky Ky loves the $320,000 Ferrari her bae copped, but she got a brand new paint job and orange rims anyway.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians youngin’ was spotted driving the whip to Barneys New York for a shopping session with Pia. Kylie wore her hat low and some grey tights that matched the whip.

Ah, the life of a Kardashian offspring…

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Check Out What Kylie Jenner Did To The $300K Ferrari Tyga Bought Her… was originally published on globalgrind.com