Entertainment News
Home

Amber Rose Speaks Out About Recent Prostitution Scandal: “I Was In Shock…”

Leave a comment

Amber Rose hosts at Chateau nightclub in Vegas

We all know Amber Rose is all for female empowerment, but some people would do anything to bring shame to her name.

Earlier this week, numerous sites reported that an old UStream posted by Muva was being used to lure women into a prostitution ring.

The YBF reports:

According to reports, a company used the budding actress’ likeness to lure young ladies into a prostitution ring. The people behind the company used an old Ustream clip created by Amber, making the eager fans/aspiring models believe they would be used “for a paid celebrity photoshoot and clothing line,” according to reports.

The naïve young women were then told they would get the opportunity to interview the blonde bombshell through FaceTime. Once on the “call” with the Sister Code star, the culprits would play the Ustream for a few minutes before the call was cut short due to an alleged bad connection.

The optimistic models were then told they could better their chances to be chosen if they went out on a few dates with men chosen by the company. And if they really wanted to catapult their career they would have to have sex with the men they went out on dates with. One of the women contacted the Los Angeles Police Department and they are currently investigating.

Amber caught wind of the mess and spoke out:

During an interview with The Doctors, Amber went on and spoke on how she felt about the scandal:

I was in shock, because I’m all for woman empowerment and to see something like that, it made me really sad. I was young and easily manipulated just like these girls. Thank God, I didn’t fall into anything like that.

Instagram Photo

Meanwhile, her baby boy Sebastian is sure to make anyone smile. In her latest Instagram video, the two-year-old is heard spilling details about his latest adventures.

It doesn’t get any cuter than that. Wait, actually, it does:

Instagram Photo

We love them.

SOURCE: The YBF | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News

A Collection Of Pictures Of Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa's Son Sebastian "The Bash" (PHOTOS)

6 photos Launch gallery

A Collection Of Pictures Of Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa's Son Sebastian "The Bash" (PHOTOS)

Continue reading A Collection Of Pictures Of Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa’s Son Sebastian “The Bash” (PHOTOS)

A Collection Of Pictures Of Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa's Son Sebastian "The Bash" (PHOTOS)

Amber Rose Speaks Out About Recent Prostitution Scandal: “I Was In Shock…” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Amber Rose , Prostitution Ring , scandal , Sebastian

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 10 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close