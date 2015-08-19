Entertainment News
Nicki Minaj’s Wax Figure Is Getting Violated In Vegas, Madame Tussauds Issues Statement

Nicki Minaj Wax Figure

Nicki Minaj’s controversial wax statue was violated in Las Vegas this week, when a young man put the sexually posed “Wax Nicki” in a compromising position for the ‘Gram.

The “Anaconda”-themed image quickly went viral.

In fact, lots of people have been having their way with the fake Miss Minaj all over the internet. Nicki even reposted one:

Madame Tussauds issued a statement regarding the flood of inappropriate pics:

“Our visitors are generally respectful towards the wax figures,” the statement reads. “And [we] do our utmost to ensure our wax figures are treated respectfully, but on this occasion clearly one of our hosts was not present.”

These people have no chill.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Twitter, Instagram

Nicki Minaj’s Wax Figure Is Getting Violated In Vegas, Madame Tussauds Issues Statement was originally published on globalgrind.com

anaconda , Madame Tussauds , Nicki Minaj , twitter , viral , wax figure , wtf

