Nicki Minaj’s Wax Figure Is Getting Violated In Vegas, Madame Tussauds Issues Statement

Nicki Minaj’s controversial wax statue was violated in Las Vegas this week, when a young man put the sexually posed “Wax Nicki” in a compromising position for the ‘Gram.

The “Anaconda”-themed image quickly went viral.

They gonna ban yall niggas from the wax museum. pic.twitter.com/r4YXzwbb5g — SleeplessInKy (@AlwaysLitInFL) August 18, 2015

In fact, lots of people have been having their way with the fake Miss Minaj all over the internet. Nicki even reposted one:

Madame Tussauds issued a statement regarding the flood of inappropriate pics:

Statement regarding Nicki Minaj’s Madame Tussauds wax figure pic.twitter.com/tnnyZL0BNX — Madame Tussauds LV (@TussaudsVegas) August 18, 2015

“Our visitors are generally respectful towards the wax figures,” the statement reads. “And [we] do our utmost to ensure our wax figures are treated respectfully, but on this occasion clearly one of our hosts was not present.”

These people have no chill.

