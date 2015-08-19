Nicki Minaj’s Wax Figure Is Getting Violated In Vegas, Madame Tussauds Issues Statement

Nicki Minaj’s controversial wax statue was violated in Las Vegas this week, when a young man put the sexually posed “Wax Nicki” in a compromising position for the ‘Gram.
The “Anaconda”-themed image quickly went viral.
In fact, lots of people have been having their way with the fake Miss Minaj all over the internet. Nicki even reposted one:
Madame Tussauds issued a statement regarding the flood of inappropriate pics:
“Our visitors are generally respectful towards the wax figures,” the statement reads. “And [we] do our utmost to ensure our wax figures are treated respectfully, but on this occasion clearly one of our hosts was not present.”
These people have no chill.
