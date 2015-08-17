Entertainment News
Home

We Knew It Was Coming…The Kylie Jenner Porn Offers Start Rolling In

Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner only turned 18 about a week ago, but the porn companies have already come a-knocking.

If Kylie wanted to, she could be getting a whole lot of money to do what she does with her boyfriend Tyga…on camera. TMZ reports that Vivid Entertainment has offered the youngest Jenner $10 million to make a porno with her rapper bae.

Vivid honcho Steve Hirsch writes, “Kim’s sex tape helped launch her career and would be nothing but positive for you.”

That’s not all. TMZ claims a couple of other porn companies have offers on the table as well.

BangYouLater sent its own written overture, offering $1.8 million up front, saying, “This event will make you even more famous than either Kim K or Paris Hilton.”

BangYou wants the scene to be over 22 minutes, so Tyga is going to have to perform.

Another website called Digital Playground hopes Kylie will be their brand ambassador, writing:

“Now that you are of legal age, we would like to offer you the opportunity to be Digital Playground’s Brand Ambassador!” Adding, “We know you’ll be great at this and with your banging body to match, maybe you’ll be interested in becoming an adult star yourself!

Do you think the Kim angle will convince Kylie to make a sex tape like her older sister?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Kylie

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

11 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

Continue reading Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

We Knew It Was Coming…The Kylie Jenner Porn Offers Start Rolling In was originally published on globalgrind.com

kardashians , kylie jenner , porn , sex tape , tyga , vivid

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close