Entertainment News
Home

Morgan Freeman’s Step-Granddaughter Reportedly Murdered By Her Rapper Boyfriend

Leave a comment

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman is mourning the loss of his granddaughter, E’Dena Hines, who was reportedly murdered by her boyfriend in New York City over the weekend.

Freeman’s 33-year-old granddaughter was stabbed 16 times near her Washington Heights home around 3 a.m. Sunday. FOX News reports:

Police charged 30-year-old Lamar Davenport with second-degree murder early Monday after he underwent a psychiatric evaluation at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital.

Witness George Hudacko believes the murder was part of a strange exorcism. Hudacko told police he heard Davenport screaming, “Get out, devils! I cast you out, devils! In the name of Jesus Christ, I cast you out!” as he attacked Hines.

The Post reported that police officers had to physically restrain Davenport from continuing his attack and further brutalizing Hines’ lifeless body. A police source told the Post that the suspect “was still making a stabbing motion with his arm, but he had nothing in his fist — the knife was jutting out of her chest.”

Davenport is an up and coming rapper who goes by the name Lyric.

E’Dena’s family and friends are trying to come to grips with this tragedy.

Morgan Freeman issued a statement:

“The world will never know her artistry and talent, and how much she had to offer. Her friends and family were fortunate enough to have known what she meant as a person. Her star will continue to shine bright in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace.”

May she rest in peace.

SOURCE: Fox News, NYP | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Facebook, Phhhoto

Morgan Freeman’s Step-Granddaughter Reportedly Murdered By Her Rapper Boyfriend was originally published on globalgrind.com

couple , death , E'dena Hines , Lamar Davenport , morgan freeman , murder , relationships , violence

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close