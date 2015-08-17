Morgan Freeman’s Step-Granddaughter Reportedly Murdered By Her Rapper Boyfriend

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman is mourning the loss of his granddaughter, E’Dena Hines, who was reportedly murdered by her boyfriend in New York City over the weekend.

Freeman’s 33-year-old granddaughter was stabbed 16 times near her Washington Heights home around 3 a.m. Sunday. FOX News reports:

Police charged 30-year-old Lamar Davenport with second-degree murder early Monday after he underwent a psychiatric evaluation at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital.

Witness George Hudacko believes the murder was part of a strange exorcism. Hudacko told police he heard Davenport screaming, “Get out, devils! I cast you out, devils! In the name of Jesus Christ, I cast you out!” as he attacked Hines.

The Post reported that police officers had to physically restrain Davenport from continuing his attack and further brutalizing Hines’ lifeless body. A police source told the Post that the suspect “was still making a stabbing motion with his arm, but he had nothing in his fist — the knife was jutting out of her chest.”

Davenport is an up and coming rapper who goes by the name Lyric.

E’Dena’s family and friends are trying to come to grips with this tragedy.

Morgan Freeman issued a statement:

“The world will never know her artistry and talent, and how much she had to offer. Her friends and family were fortunate enough to have known what she meant as a person. Her star will continue to shine bright in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace.”

May she rest in peace.

