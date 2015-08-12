Entertainment News
Home

Rita Ora Doesn’t Give A Flying F*ck About A$AP’s Diss Lyrics

Leave a comment

Rita Ora

Apparently, Rita Ora woke up and her boobs said they wanted to be free today. So when she arrived for her interview with HOT 97’s Nessa Nitty, the UK singer let the girls loose in a see-through top.

But it wasn’t all cleavage; Rita also went on to talk about A$AP Rocky dropping their business into a song. In his A.L.L.A. track “Better Things,” the Harlem emcee raps:

“I swear that bitch Rita Ora got a big mouth / Next time I see her might curse the bitch out. Kicked the bitch out once cause she bitched out / Spit my kids out, j–zed up all in her mouth and made the bitch bounce”

Rita told Nessa:

“I love his music, and I love what he does, but for me it’s not about me. It’s about what people think they can get away with, in what they think they can say about women.”

She went on to say she cares about her business.

“I don’t care about what he says about me, I don’t give a flying fuck. I’m very happy with what I do and I’m very proud of who I am and what I represent. “

For the record, A$AP did apologize, calling the lyrics “tasteless.”

Rita Ora

Check out the full interview below. As you can see, Rita also wore her interview outfit to 1Oak nightclub in New York City later that day.

Instagram Photo

But eventually, she took that off too.

SOURCE: HOT 97 | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash

Rita Ora Doesn’t Give A Flying F*ck About A$AP’s Diss Lyrics was originally published on globalgrind.com

A$AP Rocky , asap rocky , Beef , diss track , Hot 97 , language , rita ora

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close