Rita Ora Doesn’t Give A Flying F*ck About A$AP’s Diss Lyrics

Apparently, Rita Ora woke up and her boobs said they wanted to be free today. So when she arrived for her interview with HOT 97’s Nessa Nitty, the UK singer let the girls loose in a see-through top.

But it wasn’t all cleavage; Rita also went on to talk about A$AP Rocky dropping their business into a song. In his A.L.L.A. track “Better Things,” the Harlem emcee raps:

“I swear that bitch Rita Ora got a big mouth / Next time I see her might curse the bitch out. Kicked the bitch out once cause she bitched out / Spit my kids out, j–zed up all in her mouth and made the bitch bounce”

Rita told Nessa:

“I love his music, and I love what he does, but for me it’s not about me. It’s about what people think they can get away with, in what they think they can say about women.”

She went on to say she cares about her business.

“I don’t care about what he says about me, I don’t give a flying fuck. I’m very happy with what I do and I’m very proud of who I am and what I represent. “

For the record, A$AP did apologize, calling the lyrics “tasteless.”

Check out the full interview below. As you can see, Rita also wore her interview outfit to 1Oak nightclub in New York City later that day.

But eventually, she took that off too.

